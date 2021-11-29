Wednesday we operate, long stop

Udinese: Pereyra’s conditions

So a very heavy tile for Gotti and for Fantasy Football: dislocated collarbone for Roberto Pereyra and surgical operation scheduled for Wednesday. Unfortunately, the dislocation is of a high degree and this will not allow the boy to return to the field in a short time. After the surgery Udinese will probably communicate the exact recovery times, but at the moment there is a rumor that it takes at least two months to get the boy back at his complete disposal. Even three months are risked if you decide not to force your hand: it is an injury suffered in a very delicate area and naturally you will try not to take unnecessary and deleterious risks for the former Juventus.

Udinese and Fantacalcio: who replaces Pereyra?

Without Pereyra it is likely that Gotti decides to rely on a module change and more precisely on 3-4-3, using above all and simultaneously both Pussetto and Deulofeu as seen with Genoa, both naturally supporting Beto. All with a very physical median at his disposal, with Walace and Makengo favorites over Arslan.

The other option could be that of 3-5-2 with a more technical and offensive half-winger, like Pereyra, like Samardzic. So far the young ex Leipzig has not yet managed to find the space he expected to have: with Pereyra’s injury, a longer playing time is certainly expected for him.