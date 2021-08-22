Wednesday, will Eva Green be Morticia in Tim Burton’s series?

The news of the involvement in the cast of the magnetic-eyed actress has appeared online but at the moment there is no confirmation as to who will be the interpreter of the iconic character.

The network is already teeming with comments but in this case it is rather messages of hope. Fans have been in trepidation since the news of Eva Green’s possible participation in the new “Wednesday” project that Tim Burton is making for Netflix surfaced online. However, there are no confirmations regarding a production agreement with the beautiful French actress, at the moment we can only talk about rumors.

There are hot news, according to the giantfreakinrobot.com website, about “Wednesday”, Tim Burton’s first television direction. The production at the moment is working to define details not just, such as the components of the main cast on which there is absolute privacy . Evidently there is no name confirmed to date, apart from that of the young protagonist, Wednesday Addams, in fact, who will have the face of nineteen year old Jenna Ortega. According to what is read online, some very reliable internal sources have revealed that the production would be for the role of Morticia in negotiation with actress Eva Green. Users and insiders had already discussed the hypothesis that Green became part of the project, indicating the French actress as a perfect candidate for the iconic character both for physical characteristics and for attitude to the part. Eva Green, famous for having played many dark ladies on the big screen, would be the right age to be the mother of the teenager protagonist of the spin-off that, we recall, will focus on the story of Wednesday’s life, now university, called to solve a trail of murders while attending Nevermore Academy.

Many assumptions about production

Fans of the genre and Tim Burton fans had proposed Eva Green as Morticia since the director usually calls on the set actors with whom he has already worked: the French actress – directed by Burton in “Dark Shadows” in 2012 , Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children in 2016 and Dumbo in 2019 – would have been a natural fit. For the role of Gomez, always the fans, proposed Johnny Depp, another obvious choice for the Burtonian universe but, without any official confirmation, these names could simply remain hypotheses.

The speculations on “Wednesday” do not stop at the cast but also concern the plot: it is not clear, in fact, if in addition to Gomez and Morticia there will be room for the other members of the Addams family. The presence of the couple of parents would be taken for granted because it is linked to the needs of the plot: in the official synopsis reference is made to a mystery, dating back twenty-five years ago, in which Morticia and Gomez are involved and which closely concerns the young protagonist.