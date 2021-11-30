Wednesday’s actress in The Addams Family

Already from a very young age she demonstrated talent for acting, and at the age of ten he made his debut on the big screen for the first time. An early but increasingly important success and a career with the best directors from around the world: that’s who he is Christina Ricci, known for starring in The Addams family.

Who is Christina Ricci: biography and filmography

Christina Ricci was born in Santa Monica on February 12, 1980, under the sign ofAquarius. Since she was a child she has been passionate about acting and proves to be talented. At the age of just 7 she was noticed by a film critic during a school play. His father Ralph, a lawyer and former psychiatrist, and his mother Sarah, a former model, understand their daughter’s talent and will and have set no obstacles to her success. At the age of 10, the “child prodigy” made her debut on the big screen with Sirens by Richard Benjamin.

From this moment on, Christina’s career takes off and the most flourishing period for her career begins. In fact, the following year she is taken to interpret Wednesday neither The Addams family. In this role, the American actress achieved a huge success that launched her definitively in cinematic world. In fact, many thick films follow including: Casper (1995) by Brad Silberling, Friends forever, The last of the great kings, Fear and delirium in Las Vegas And The Mystery of Sleepy Hollow (1999), with Johnny Depp.

In 1998 she was awarded the Golden Globe for The Opposite of Sex and later will triumph in Speed ​​Racer, Born to Be a Star And Bel Ami – Story of a seducer.

Christina Ricci’s private life

In 2008, the American actress had a relationship with the actor Owen Benjamin which then ended a year later. Christina then found love again and, in 2013, yes wife with James Heerdegen met on the set of Pan Am. Together they had a son, Freddie. After parting with Heerdegen, the actress remarries with Mark Hampton in 2021 and announce to wait for the second, the first with hairstylists. The actress also loves posting photos of her private life on her Instagram profile which is filled with her photos with Hampton.

Who is Mark Hampton, Christina Ricci’s husband

Mark Hampton is a hairstylist professional dealing with hairstyles of Hollywood stars and models. Very well known and appreciated by the industry, Hampton has ended up in major magazines such as Banana Republic and Heroine precisely because of his talent.