Weekend agenda: Kapanga, Bersuit and Natalie Pérez shows for free in the last weekend of Tecnópolis among the highlights

Show agenda for the weekend of October 21 to 23, 2022 in the north and west of the suburbs. There will also be a jazz festival in San Isidro, a symphonic tribute to Los Redondos in San Fernando, and free shows by Roque Narvaja in Benavidez, Los Palmeras in José C Paz and Peteco Carabajal, JAF and Iván Noble in Ituzaingó. In addition various plays and film cycles.

Friday October 21

• CINEMA: TRIBUTE TO TARKOVSKY- YORK CINEMA (OLIVOS) 8PM- York Cinema (Juan B. Alberdi 895. Olivos)

LUMITON, together with MOSFILM and PAX RUSSIKA, organizes the VECINE VECINE: TARKOVSKY cycle, 90 years after the birth of one of the greatest authors in the history of cinema. Stalker Projection

1979 – 161min

Free admission on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of each performance.

• SAN ISIDRO JAZZ Y MÁS FESTIVAL- PUEYRREDÓN MUSEUM GARDENS AND BECCAR VARELA (SAN ISIDRO) 8PM

James Boogaloo Bolden- 8pm- Pueyrredón Museum Gardens (Rivera Indarte 48- Acasusso)

Mumi Pearson- 10pm- Gardens of the Beccar Varela Museum (Adrián Beccar Varela 774- San Isidro)

Free and free entry

• PABLO FABREGAS- SAN ISIDRO CULTURAL CENTER- 9PM

Av. del Libertador 16138, San Isidro

Presentation of “Instable”, his new stand up job

Tickets from $2500 at www.passline.com

• WILLY QUIROGA PROJECT- CITY BAR (MARTINEZ)- 9PM

Av. Fondo de la Legua 2550, Martínez

The new band of the historic member of Vox Dei

Tickets from $1200 at www.passline.com

• THE FILIBERTO NATIONAL ORCHESTRA AND A TRIBUTE TO #LOSREDONDOS IN SAN FERNANDO!- PLAZA MITER (SAN FERNANDO)- 7:30 p.m.

Constitution 960, San Fernando. Great musicians like Eli Suarez from Los Gardelitos and Hernán “Cucuza” Castiello among others who will perform the best hits of “Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota”

Free and free entry

• ROQUE NARVAJA- PEPE SORIANO THEATER (TIGRE)- 9PM

Ituzaingó 2950, ​​Benavidez

Rock night and songs for one of the greats of our culture

Free entry through the ticket office for residents of Tigre.

• EVERY DAY AT HILDA- NINÍ MARSHALL THEATER (TIGRE)- 9:30 p.m.

Peru 1401, Tiger

The teaching world according to Carla Laneri

Tickets from $2100 at entrauno.com

• GABRIELA ACHER- SEMINAR THEATRE- (ESCOBAR)- 8:30 p.m.

Miter 451 Bethlehem of Escobar

The actress presents her one-woman show What does a girl like me do at an age like this?

Tickets from $1500 at teatroseminari.tuentrada.com

• IVAN RUSSO “EL LINYERA”- SEMINARIZED THEATRE- SIDE B (ESCOBAR)- 8PM

Miter 451 Bethlehem of Escobar

Night of humor with Iván Russo’s sole proprietorship

Tickets $400 at teatroseminari.tuentrada.com

• DEBATE FILM SERIES: SCREENING OF “REC”- SEMINARIZED THEATRE- B (ESCOBAR)- 10PM

Miter 451 Bethlehem of Escobar

REC – 15th Anniversary (2007)

Direction: Paco Plaza and Jaume Balagueró

Cast: Manuela Velasco; Paul Rosso; Javier Botet and Jorge Yaman

Country Spain

Duration: 1h. 15 min.

Genre: Horror

Free and free tickets

• “JAURÍA” THEATRE- ANGEL ALONSO THEATER (PILAR)- 9PM

Pedro Lagrave 725, Pilar

Starring @vanesangonzalez, Gastón Cocchiarale, Lucas Crespi, Juan Luppi, Lautaro Bettoni and Julián Ponce Campos.

It is a documentary work, based on a case of gang rape that occurred in July 2016 in San Fermín, Spain, known as “the herd”. She is the winner of three ACE awards for best direction, best dramatic work and best performance (Vanesa González).

Free and free tickets with prior reservation at the theater

• 100 SQUARE METERS- GRAN PILAR THEATER (PILAR)- 9PM

San Martin 657 (Pillar)

María Valenzuela, Sabrina Carballo and Nicolás Maiques generate a delicious theatrical act full of humor, emotion and reflection.

Tickets from $2800 at www.plateanet.com

• BERSUIT VERGARABAT AND OTHER ARTISTS- PLAZA 20 DE FEBRUARY (ITUZAINGÓ)- FROM 7PM

Soler and Mansilla (Ituzaingó)

One of the most festive bands of our rock in the 150 years of Ituzaingó

Free and free entry

• THE BEATS- MORÓN THEATER (MORÓN)- 9PM

Our Lady of the Good Trip 851, Morón

The Beatles tribute band with all the hits of the four from Liverpool

Tickets from $2500 at www.plateanet.com

• JUAN BARRAZA- HELIOS THEATER (EL PALOMAR)- 9pm

Blvd. San Martin 3076, El Palomar

Stand-up sole proprietorship

Tickets from $2000 at www.plateanet.com

• FILM SEASON “FRIDAY VOODOO”- PLAZA COMPLEX THEATER (SAN MARTÍN)- 7PM- Int. Alberto M. Campos 2089, San Martín

Projection of: 𝕃𝔸 𝕊𝔼ℝℙ𝕀𝔼ℕ𝕋𝔼 𝕐 𝔼𝕃 𝔸ℝℂ𝕆 𝕀ℝ𝕀𝕊 (“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘸”. 𝘌𝘌𝘜𝘜, 1988) by Wes Craven

Free admission, first come first served 15 minutes before the movie.

Saturday October 22

• BERSUIT VERGARABAT, SARA HEBE AND BHAVI- TECNOPOLIS (VICENTE LÓPEZ)

Av. Gral. Paz and Constituents, Villa Martelli.

At 6:00 p.m. on stage, Juana Azurduy plays “Bersuit” and at 7:00 p.m. “Sara Hebe” appears and closes the day at 8:00 p.m. “Bhavi”

Free and free entry

• THE CHAZA- FIFTH TRABUCCO (VICENTE LÓPEZ)

Melo 3050, Florida.

From 6:00 p.m. folklore and rock classes with live recital by Los Chaza

Free and free entry

• FERNANDO KABUSACKI TRIO- LUMITON MUSEUM (VICENTE LÓPEZ)

Sergeant Cabral 2354, Munro.

At 11:15 p.m. intimate show in the mansion

Free and free entry

• THAT DAMNED RIB- NUCLEO THEATER (OLIVOS)- 7:30 p.m.

Av. Maipú 3143, Olivos

Four neighbors and friends fall in love with the same man without knowing it. But he, yes. Only one thing will overcome those four crushes: the thirst for revenge!

Tickets from $1200 at entrauno.com

• PIPA AND GONZO- NUCLEO THEATER (OLIVOS)- 10PM

Av. Maipú 3143, Olivos

Stand up night with comedians Pipa Barbato and Gonzo Vizán

Tickets from $1700 at entrauno.com

• SAN ISIDRO JAZZ Y MÁS FESTIVAL- PUEYRREDÓN MUSEUM GARDENS AND BECCAR VARELA (SAN ISIDRO) 8PM

URMG- 8pm- Gardens of the Pueyrredón Museum (Rivera Indarte 48- Acasusso)

Avocado and the Mood- 10pm- Beccar Varela Museum Gardens (Adrián Beccar Varela 774- San Isidro)

Free and free entry

• NICOLÁS DE TRACY- SAN ISIDRO CULTURAL CENTER- 10:30 PM

Av. del Libertador 16138, San Isidro

Stand Up Night with their new show “Chronic”

Sold out

• THE BALLOONIST- NINÍ MARSHALL THEATER (TIGRE)- 9:00 p.m.

Peru 1401, Tiger

Mauricio Dayub in his multi-awarded solo

Tickets from $3000 at entrauno.com

• LUCAS UPSTEIN- PACHECO THEATER (TIGRE)- 9:30 PM

Santiago del estero 185, General Pacheco.

Stand Up Night with the show “You can’t say everything anymore”

Tickets from $2000 at www.passline.com

• COSTA IS PARTY- SEMINAR THEATER- (ESCOBAR)- 9PM

Miter 451 Bethlehem of Escobar

Costa returns to the stage accompanied by one of the last great artists of Buenos Aires transformism, Diego García Moyano.

Tickets from $1500 at teatroseminari.tuentrada.com

• PLAN 4 AND OTHER BANDS- XLR CLUB (SAN MIGUEL)- 8pm

Tribulate 449, San Miguel

The metal band performs in the rock redoubt

Tickets from $2000 at www.passline.com

• THE PALMS AND OTHER ARTISTS- CONCENTRATOR MARKET (JOSÉ C PAZ)- From 5:00 p.m.

Route 24 (Ex 197) and Pichincha, José C Paz

The Santa Fe cumbia band performs outdoors

Free entrance

• PETECO CARABAJAL AND OTHER ARTISTS- PLAZA 20 DE FEBRUARY (ITUZAINGÓ)- FROM 7 PM

Soler and Mansilla (Ituzaingó)

One of the greatest exponents of folklore in the 150 years of Ituzaingó

Free and free entry

• 100 SQUARE METERS- HELIOS THEATER (EL PALOMAR)- 9pm

Blvd. San Martin 3076, El Palomar

María Valenzuela, Sabrina Carballo and Nicolás Maiques generate a delicious theatrical act full of humor, emotion and reflection.

Tickets from $3000 at www.plateanet.com

• FELI DE LA GARMA- PLAZA COMPLEX THEATER (SAN MARTÍN)- 9PM

Int. Alberto M. Campos 2089, San Martin

He presents his solo show “My dream life…”

Tickets from $1,800 at complexplaza.com.ar

Sunday October 23

• KAPANGA, THOSE OF FIRE AND NATALIE PEREZ- TECNOPOLIS (VICENTE LÓPEZ)

Av. Gral. Paz and Constituents, Villa Martelli.

At 6:00 p.m. in the federal courtyard plays “Kapanga”, At 7:00 p.m. on stage Juana Azurduy is the turn of “Los de Fuego” and at 8:00 p.m. “Natalie Perez” performs and closes the day.

Free and free entry

• CINEMA: TRIBUTE TO TARKOVSKY- YORK CINEMA (OLIVOS) 17HS- York Cinema (Juan B. Alberdi 895. Olivos)

LUMITON, together with MOSFILM and PAX RUSSIKA, organizes the VECINE VECINE: TARKOVSKY cycle, 90 years after the birth of one of the greatest authors in the history of cinema. 5pm screening of:

🎬 Andrey Rublev

1966 – 205min

9:00 p.m. screening of

🎬Stalker

1979 – 161 min- Free admission on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of each performance.

• BRUNO ARIAS- SANTA TERESITA PARISH (SAN FERNANDO)- 7PM

Av. Sobremonte 2485, Viceroys

Mass, Food Court, local artists and great closing with Jujuy folklorist Bruno Arias

Free entrance

• JAF, IVAN NOBLE AND SHE IS SO CARGOSA- PLAZA 20 DE FEBRUARY (ITUZAINGÓ)- FROM 9 PM

Soler and Mansilla (Ituzaingó)

Night of blues, rock and song on the 150th anniversary of Ituzaingó

Free and free entry

• OH MY GOD- MORÓN THEATER (MORÓN)- 8PM

Our Lady of the Good Trip 851, Morón

It tells the story of a very particular encounter: a psychologist and a new patient who urgently requires a therapy session, and is nothing more and nothing less than “God”.

Tickets from $2,300 at www.plateanet.com

• DOCUMENTARY OF PALO PANDOLFO AND PRESENTATION OF THE BOOK OF LICE – UGC 2 (MORÓN) – FROM 3 PM

Av. Rivadavia and Estrada, Haedo.

👉🏻 Documentary of Palo Pandolfo by Iván Wolovik,.

👉🏻 Presentation of the book “Los Piojos” by Jorge Nuñez.

Free and free entry.