Weekend agenda: Kapanga, Bersuit and Natalie Pérez shows for free in the last weekend of Tecnópolis among the highlights
Show agenda for the weekend of October 21 to 23, 2022 in the north and west of the suburbs. There will also be a jazz festival in San Isidro, a symphonic tribute to Los Redondos in San Fernando, and free shows by Roque Narvaja in Benavidez, Los Palmeras in José C Paz and Peteco Carabajal, JAF and Iván Noble in Ituzaingó. In addition various plays and film cycles.
Friday October 21
• CINEMA: TRIBUTE TO TARKOVSKY- YORK CINEMA (OLIVOS) 8PM- York Cinema (Juan B. Alberdi 895. Olivos)
LUMITON, together with MOSFILM and PAX RUSSIKA, organizes the VECINE VECINE: TARKOVSKY cycle, 90 years after the birth of one of the greatest authors in the history of cinema. Stalker Projection
1979 – 161min
Free admission on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of each performance.
• SAN ISIDRO JAZZ Y MÁS FESTIVAL- PUEYRREDÓN MUSEUM GARDENS AND BECCAR VARELA (SAN ISIDRO) 8PM
James Boogaloo Bolden- 8pm- Pueyrredón Museum Gardens (Rivera Indarte 48- Acasusso)
Mumi Pearson- 10pm- Gardens of the Beccar Varela Museum (Adrián Beccar Varela 774- San Isidro)
Free and free entry
• PABLO FABREGAS- SAN ISIDRO CULTURAL CENTER- 9PM
Av. del Libertador 16138, San Isidro
Presentation of “Instable”, his new stand up job
Tickets from $2500 at www.passline.com
• WILLY QUIROGA PROJECT- CITY BAR (MARTINEZ)- 9PM
Av. Fondo de la Legua 2550, Martínez
The new band of the historic member of Vox Dei
Tickets from $1200 at www.passline.com
• THE FILIBERTO NATIONAL ORCHESTRA AND A TRIBUTE TO #LOSREDONDOS IN SAN FERNANDO!- PLAZA MITER (SAN FERNANDO)- 7:30 p.m.
Constitution 960, San Fernando. Great musicians like Eli Suarez from Los Gardelitos and Hernán “Cucuza” Castiello among others who will perform the best hits of “Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota”
Free and free entry
• ROQUE NARVAJA- PEPE SORIANO THEATER (TIGRE)- 9PM
Ituzaingó 2950, Benavidez
Rock night and songs for one of the greats of our culture
Free entry through the ticket office for residents of Tigre.
• EVERY DAY AT HILDA- NINÍ MARSHALL THEATER (TIGRE)- 9:30 p.m.
Peru 1401, Tiger
The teaching world according to Carla Laneri
Tickets from $2100 at entrauno.com
• GABRIELA ACHER- SEMINAR THEATRE- (ESCOBAR)- 8:30 p.m.
Miter 451 Bethlehem of Escobar
The actress presents her one-woman show What does a girl like me do at an age like this?
Tickets from $1500 at teatroseminari.tuentrada.com
• IVAN RUSSO “EL LINYERA”- SEMINARIZED THEATRE- SIDE B (ESCOBAR)- 8PM
Miter 451 Bethlehem of Escobar
Night of humor with Iván Russo’s sole proprietorship
Tickets $400 at teatroseminari.tuentrada.com
• DEBATE FILM SERIES: SCREENING OF “REC”- SEMINARIZED THEATRE- B (ESCOBAR)- 10PM
Miter 451 Bethlehem of Escobar
REC – 15th Anniversary (2007)
Direction: Paco Plaza and Jaume Balagueró
Cast: Manuela Velasco; Paul Rosso; Javier Botet and Jorge Yaman
Country Spain
Duration: 1h. 15 min.
Genre: Horror
Free and free tickets
• “JAURÍA” THEATRE- ANGEL ALONSO THEATER (PILAR)- 9PM
Pedro Lagrave 725, Pilar
Starring @vanesangonzalez, Gastón Cocchiarale, Lucas Crespi, Juan Luppi, Lautaro Bettoni and Julián Ponce Campos.
It is a documentary work, based on a case of gang rape that occurred in July 2016 in San Fermín, Spain, known as “the herd”. She is the winner of three ACE awards for best direction, best dramatic work and best performance (Vanesa González).
Free and free tickets with prior reservation at the theater
• 100 SQUARE METERS- GRAN PILAR THEATER (PILAR)- 9PM
San Martin 657 (Pillar)
María Valenzuela, Sabrina Carballo and Nicolás Maiques generate a delicious theatrical act full of humor, emotion and reflection.
Tickets from $2800 at www.plateanet.com
• BERSUIT VERGARABAT AND OTHER ARTISTS- PLAZA 20 DE FEBRUARY (ITUZAINGÓ)- FROM 7PM
Soler and Mansilla (Ituzaingó)
One of the most festive bands of our rock in the 150 years of Ituzaingó
Free and free entry
• THE BEATS- MORÓN THEATER (MORÓN)- 9PM
Our Lady of the Good Trip 851, Morón
The Beatles tribute band with all the hits of the four from Liverpool
Tickets from $2500 at www.plateanet.com
• JUAN BARRAZA- HELIOS THEATER (EL PALOMAR)- 9pm
Blvd. San Martin 3076, El Palomar
Stand-up sole proprietorship
Tickets from $2000 at www.plateanet.com
• FILM SEASON “FRIDAY VOODOO”- PLAZA COMPLEX THEATER (SAN MARTÍN)- 7PM- Int. Alberto M. Campos 2089, San Martín
Projection of: 𝕃𝔸 𝕊𝔼ℝℙ𝕀𝔼ℕ𝕋𝔼 𝕐 𝔼𝕃 𝔸ℝℂ𝕆 𝕀ℝ𝕀𝕊 (“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘸”. 𝘌𝘌𝘜𝘜, 1988) by Wes Craven
Free admission, first come first served 15 minutes before the movie.
Saturday October 22
• BERSUIT VERGARABAT, SARA HEBE AND BHAVI- TECNOPOLIS (VICENTE LÓPEZ)
Av. Gral. Paz and Constituents, Villa Martelli.
At 6:00 p.m. on stage, Juana Azurduy plays “Bersuit” and at 7:00 p.m. “Sara Hebe” appears and closes the day at 8:00 p.m. “Bhavi”
Free and free entry
• THE CHAZA- FIFTH TRABUCCO (VICENTE LÓPEZ)
Melo 3050, Florida.
From 6:00 p.m. folklore and rock classes with live recital by Los Chaza
Free and free entry
• FERNANDO KABUSACKI TRIO- LUMITON MUSEUM (VICENTE LÓPEZ)
Sergeant Cabral 2354, Munro.
At 11:15 p.m. intimate show in the mansion
Free and free entry
• THAT DAMNED RIB- NUCLEO THEATER (OLIVOS)- 7:30 p.m.
Av. Maipú 3143, Olivos
Four neighbors and friends fall in love with the same man without knowing it. But he, yes. Only one thing will overcome those four crushes: the thirst for revenge!
Tickets from $1200 at entrauno.com
• PIPA AND GONZO- NUCLEO THEATER (OLIVOS)- 10PM
Av. Maipú 3143, Olivos
Stand up night with comedians Pipa Barbato and Gonzo Vizán
Tickets from $1700 at entrauno.com
• SAN ISIDRO JAZZ Y MÁS FESTIVAL- PUEYRREDÓN MUSEUM GARDENS AND BECCAR VARELA (SAN ISIDRO) 8PM
URMG- 8pm- Gardens of the Pueyrredón Museum (Rivera Indarte 48- Acasusso)
Avocado and the Mood- 10pm- Beccar Varela Museum Gardens (Adrián Beccar Varela 774- San Isidro)
Free and free entry
• NICOLÁS DE TRACY- SAN ISIDRO CULTURAL CENTER- 10:30 PM
Av. del Libertador 16138, San Isidro
Stand Up Night with their new show “Chronic”
Sold out
• THE BALLOONIST- NINÍ MARSHALL THEATER (TIGRE)- 9:00 p.m.
Peru 1401, Tiger
Mauricio Dayub in his multi-awarded solo
Tickets from $3000 at entrauno.com
• LUCAS UPSTEIN- PACHECO THEATER (TIGRE)- 9:30 PM
Santiago del estero 185, General Pacheco.
Stand Up Night with the show “You can’t say everything anymore”
Tickets from $2000 at www.passline.com
• COSTA IS PARTY- SEMINAR THEATER- (ESCOBAR)- 9PM
Miter 451 Bethlehem of Escobar
Costa returns to the stage accompanied by one of the last great artists of Buenos Aires transformism, Diego García Moyano.
Tickets from $1500 at teatroseminari.tuentrada.com
• PLAN 4 AND OTHER BANDS- XLR CLUB (SAN MIGUEL)- 8pm
Tribulate 449, San Miguel
The metal band performs in the rock redoubt
Tickets from $2000 at www.passline.com
• THE PALMS AND OTHER ARTISTS- CONCENTRATOR MARKET (JOSÉ C PAZ)- From 5:00 p.m.
Route 24 (Ex 197) and Pichincha, José C Paz
The Santa Fe cumbia band performs outdoors
Free entrance
• PETECO CARABAJAL AND OTHER ARTISTS- PLAZA 20 DE FEBRUARY (ITUZAINGÓ)- FROM 7 PM
Soler and Mansilla (Ituzaingó)
One of the greatest exponents of folklore in the 150 years of Ituzaingó
Free and free entry
• 100 SQUARE METERS- HELIOS THEATER (EL PALOMAR)- 9pm
Blvd. San Martin 3076, El Palomar
María Valenzuela, Sabrina Carballo and Nicolás Maiques generate a delicious theatrical act full of humor, emotion and reflection.
Tickets from $3000 at www.plateanet.com
• FELI DE LA GARMA- PLAZA COMPLEX THEATER (SAN MARTÍN)- 9PM
Int. Alberto M. Campos 2089, San Martin
He presents his solo show “My dream life…”
Tickets from $1,800 at complexplaza.com.ar
Sunday October 23
• KAPANGA, THOSE OF FIRE AND NATALIE PEREZ- TECNOPOLIS (VICENTE LÓPEZ)
Av. Gral. Paz and Constituents, Villa Martelli.
At 6:00 p.m. in the federal courtyard plays “Kapanga”, At 7:00 p.m. on stage Juana Azurduy is the turn of “Los de Fuego” and at 8:00 p.m. “Natalie Perez” performs and closes the day.
Free and free entry
• CINEMA: TRIBUTE TO TARKOVSKY- YORK CINEMA (OLIVOS) 17HS- York Cinema (Juan B. Alberdi 895. Olivos)
LUMITON, together with MOSFILM and PAX RUSSIKA, organizes the VECINE VECINE: TARKOVSKY cycle, 90 years after the birth of one of the greatest authors in the history of cinema. 5pm screening of:
🎬 Andrey Rublev
1966 – 205min
9:00 p.m. screening of
🎬Stalker
1979 – 161 min- Free admission on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of each performance.
• BRUNO ARIAS- SANTA TERESITA PARISH (SAN FERNANDO)- 7PM
Av. Sobremonte 2485, Viceroys
Mass, Food Court, local artists and great closing with Jujuy folklorist Bruno Arias
Free entrance
• JAF, IVAN NOBLE AND SHE IS SO CARGOSA- PLAZA 20 DE FEBRUARY (ITUZAINGÓ)- FROM 9 PM
Soler and Mansilla (Ituzaingó)
Night of blues, rock and song on the 150th anniversary of Ituzaingó
Free and free entry
• OH MY GOD- MORÓN THEATER (MORÓN)- 8PM
Our Lady of the Good Trip 851, Morón
It tells the story of a very particular encounter: a psychologist and a new patient who urgently requires a therapy session, and is nothing more and nothing less than “God”.
Tickets from $2,300 at www.plateanet.com
• DOCUMENTARY OF PALO PANDOLFO AND PRESENTATION OF THE BOOK OF LICE – UGC 2 (MORÓN) – FROM 3 PM
Av. Rivadavia and Estrada, Haedo.
👉🏻 Documentary of Palo Pandolfo by Iván Wolovik,.
👉🏻 Presentation of the book “Los Piojos” by Jorge Nuñez.
Free and free entry.