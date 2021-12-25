Weekend at the cinema with Spielberg, the “Superheroes” by Paolo Genovese and Sing 2

The Christmas weekend brings five very interesting films to theaters. After the era of cinepanettoni, finally the quality bar seems to rise even in the period in which the turnout in theaters is usually maximum. Although this, of course, is not a Christmas like any other.

West Side Story from Steven Spielberg, as it is easy to imagine, is the second film based on the 1957 musical of the same name, after that of 1961 by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, which won the beauty of 10 Oscars. The story is set in New York in the 1950s, where a love is born between two young people who, however, belong to two communities in conflict with each other. The two main players are Ansel Elgort And Rachel Zegler.

Super heroes from Paolo Genovese marks the return to the big screen of the Roman director, four years on The Place and five from the incredible success of Perfect strangers. The superheroes of the title are two young lovers (she a cartoonist, he a physics teacher) who manage to save their story despite a thousand difficulties. The protagonists are Alessandro Borghi And Jasmine Trinca.

Sing 2 – Getting stronger from Garth Jennings is the animated film of Christmas 2021, the sequel to the first chapter released in 2016. In this new adventure the group of animals tries to organize a musical show in a prestigious theater and to succeed in this attempt desperately tries to involve a rock legend as well (the Italian voice is from Sugar) absent from the scene for over twenty years.

7 women and a mystery from Alessandro Genovesi (in cinemas from Saturday) is a comedy set in a house where a man was killed. Here are gathered seven women who have been part of his life and who now find themselves with a murder case to solve. Each will try to throw mud on the others to remove suspicions from themselves. The seven women are Margherita Buy, Diana Del Bufalo, Sabrina Impacciatore, Benedetta Porcaroli, Micaela Ramazzotti, Luisa Ranieri, Ornella Vanoni.

The perfect garment of Fernando León de Aranoa is a Spanish comedy set in a factory that produces scales. The arrival of a commission charged with awarding a prestigious award agitates the owner, who also finds himself having to face the case of a dismissed employee who begins to slander him not seeing his request to be hired again. The main actor is Javier Bardem.