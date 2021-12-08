Weekend at the theater between Eduardo, Pasolini and Mamma mia! – Theater

From Roberto’s Eduardo De Filippo to Carlo Cecchi’s and then the unprecedented Dapporto-Fassari couple for Andrée Ruth Shammah and the return of “Mamma mia!”. These are some of the theatrical events scheduled for the next weekend.

NAPLES and ROME – The theater weekend opens with a double tribute to Eduardo De Filippo. At the San Ferdinando in Naples, Roberto Andò signs the new staging of “Ditegli always di si”, one of the first texts written by the playwright, debuting tomorrow with the Luca De Filippo Company and with Carolina Rosi and Gianfelice Imparato as protagonists. At the center, the story of Michele Murri, “a quiet madman”, who after a year in an asylum returns to “normal” life. At Argentina in Rome, from Friday, it is Carlo Cecchi who tackles and sews together two unique acts such as “Pain under the key”, a text on death born as a radio drama in 1958, with Eduardo and his sister Titina in the role of the brothers Rocco and Lucia Capasso; and “Sik-Sik the magic maker”, written in 1929, with a clumsy and penniless illusionist who performs in theaters of the lowest order together with his wife Giorgetta and Nicola, who acts as his shoulder. With also with Angelica Ippolito, Vincenzo Ferrera, Dario Iubatti, Remo Stella, Marco Trotta. From 9 to 19 December; and from 10 to 23 December.

ROME – After almost two years of absence, the Sistina Theater returns to raise the curtain, all renovated and with the most overwhelming and applauded title of the last seasons: “Mamma mia!”, The musical with the notes of Abba that Massimo Romeo Piparo has translated into Italian, with a cast of over 30 artists, the live orchestra conducted by maestro Emenuele Friello and a “real” sea on stage with 9,000 liters of water. The protagonists, a mother and a daughter (Sabrina Marciano and the young Eleonora Facchini in the role of Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in the cinema) on a Greek island, on the eve of a wedding and struggling with the search for the girl’s real father . Too bad that the “eligible candidates” are three, played by an exceptional trio: Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and Paolo Conticini. Impossible not to go wild among hits like Mamma Mia !, Dancing Queen, The winner takes it all, Super Trouper. Until January.

MILAN – A man who wakes up and does not remember what happened the night before. “We could also have committed some atrocity”, jokingly suggests the unknown gentleman who finds himself in bed, also without memory. It is with “Il delitto di via dell’Orsina”, a comedy brilliantly constructed by a giant of the theater like the French Eugène Labiche, that Andrée Ruth Shammah returns to directing after the two years of the pandemic, directing the unpublished couple formed by Massimo Dapporto on stage and Antonello Fassari. In the national premiere tomorrow at Franco Parenti, the text, explains the director herself, “in a not obvious way manages to tell us about the disorientation we are going through, without forgetting the most important goal: to have a nice evening”. With also Susanna Marcomeni, Andrea Soffiantini, Christian Pradella, Luca Cesa-Bianchi and Antonio Cornacchione. From 9 to 23 December.

ROME – Ugo Dighero is at Quirino Gassman with “Tango macondo. The seller of metaphors “, a text that Giorgio Gallione freely took from the work of Salvatore Niffoi and which tells the story of Matoforu, a Sardinian” seller of metaphors “and his great love, Anzelina Bisocciu, his singer. A journey into a territory “on the border between delirium and geography”, which starts from Mamoiada in Sardinia, the town in Barbagia of the legendary Carnival and its diabolical masks, and arrives at Macondo, the imaginary country born from the dreamlike universe by Gabriel García Márquez. With Rosanna Naddeo, Paolo Li Volsi and the ensemble led by Paolo Fresu. Until December 12th.

PALERMO – Prose, dance, music and scenic illusion. It takes a long time to give shape to the universe of Federico Fellini and to “The journey of G. Mastorna”, the film never made, from which today Emiliano Pellisari has created his new show “Fellini Dream”, staged at the Biondo. Obsessed with death and full of classical Italian culture, throughout his life the Maestro dreamed of making this film along the lines of Dante’s journey into the otherworldly world. He talked about it in some interviews. He talked about it with the producers. But nothing ever came of it. The key to the show lies in a single intuition: the dead do not walk, they fly, they are weightless. With the Nogravity Company, Mariana / P, Graziano Piazza and Viola Graziosi. Until December 12th.

GENOA – Ascanio Celestini returns to the theater, from Tuesday at the Ivo Chiesa, and wonders how a “Pasolini Museum” could be dedicated to the work of the writer, but also to the director, thinker, man. “What is the highlight of the Pasolini Museum? What should we look for? – question – What object should we acquire from private or public collections, recover from some warehouse, landfill, library or lost property office? What are we required to do to keep it? In short, how to expose Pier Paolo Pasolini? ”. From 14 to 16 December.