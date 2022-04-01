Weekend Cryptocurrency Strategy: April 1-4, 2022

The cryptocurrencies continue with their upward momentum movement, although, during the last three sessions they have been retreating positions, consolidating the last upward momentum. The balance of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, is positive in the weekly balance “last 7 days”, highlighting in profitability “with 22.13%” which has meant placing this week in the 6th position in market capitalization, in second place this week is “ and it is in 9th place, sharing profitability with “ of 11.09%”, occupying 10th position by market capitalization.

In the last 24 hours, with the exception of solana, which maintains a return of 1.8% and with a neutral movement, the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by capitalization are experiencing declines of around 5%.

I have prepared a video for you, marking weekend strategy and technical analysis of , , and Solana.

Major cryptocurrencies

Remember that incorporating an appropriate volume to the account is vital to make the operation successful and that past returns do not guarantee future returns, therefore, the risk of the stop being triggered and loss taking must always be assessed. The temporary period of the weekend added that the rest of the markets are closed adds a greater risk to the operation.

I pass you the link of the Youtube recording.



Until minute 2:33: Analysis of the current situation, evolution and returns.

From minute 2:34 to minute 7:12: Bitcoin Analysis.

From minute 7:13 to minute 11:29: Ethereum Analysis

From minute 11:30 to minute 14:57: Cardano Analysis.

From minute 14:58 to minute 17:47: Solana analysis.

From minute 17:48 to minute 19.12: Reflection, strategy levels and farewell.