weekend events in the city

What events will light up the weekend in Turin?

Here’s what to do on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 December in the city. After the first snowfall in Turin, the Christmas spirit is now feeling all right. In particular, this weekend will focus on Christmas markets, thematic concerts, choirs and special guided tours. There will be theatrical performances and food and wine events.

So, if you are still wondering what to do in Turin on 11 and 12 December, here is a list of the most beautiful events scheduled in the area.

The weekend events in Turin and surroundings: Saturday 11 December

Traveling through the military Turin between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries

Journey aboard a historic tramway, along a route that passes through places and buildings of the city’s military history. The tour will end with a guided tour of the Palazzo Arsenale, a splendid artistic masterpiece, recently restored, the current headquarters of the Army Training Command and Application School.

Appointment on Saturday 11 December at 3 pm.

Departure from the tram terminus in piazza Castello (Teatro Regio side) and arrival in via Arsenale with a visit to the Palazzo Arsenale.

Event free with reservations required.

Christmas concert of the Italian Alpine Club at the Turin Cathedral

After two memorable concerts performed at the Conservatory, the CAI Torino choir will perform on Saturday 11 December at 9 pm at the Turin Cathedral.

Free offer admission in support of the activities of Montagnaterapia – The mountain that helps – CAI Turin.

Limited admission.

Christmas Concert – Edelweiss Choir of CAI Turin

Castello di Rivoli – Contemporary Day 2021

On Saturday 11 December the Castello di Rivoli presents a series of events and performative meetings to be experienced in the presence of the Museum of Contemporary Art. Discover the Program.

Furthermore, on the occasion of the 17th edition of the Giornata del Contemporaneo, the Castello di Rivoli will be open to the public with free entry.

To reach Castello di Rivoli the “Magic Electric Bus” can be booked on the website www.castellodirivoli.org/tickets

The Night of Bubbles – Turin Wine Week Winter Edition

From Saturday 11 to Sunday 19 December Turin Wine Week returns, the wine festival of the Piedmontese capital, with a special Winter Edition to toast to Christmas. Eataly Torino Lingotto will host the inaugural event: the Night of Bubbles. An exclusive evening in the largest and most stocked wine shop in the city, with over 5,000 labels and 35,000 bottles. On Saturday 11 December, from 6 to 11 pm, the producers will present their labels.

Three tasting packages available.

To enjoy Giù da Guido’s gastronomic proposals, reservations are required on 011 19506877 – Jun@guidoristorante.it

The Night of Bubbles

Note d’Aurora – Concert at the Workshop of the Writing

Saturday 11 December at 6 pm the Aurora Melodica Orchestra returns with a 1930s-40s-50s Swing Jazz concert.

Concert and visit to the Museum of Writing (visits to the Museum from 4 pm): € 15 + Welcome cocktail

For info and reservations: 011 034 30 90 – info@officinadellascriatura.it

Advance ticket sales online.

The Writing Workshop is in Strada Abbadia di Stura 200, Turin

The weekend events in Turin and surroundings: Sunday 12 December

The Great Balon of December

Christmas is coming to town. The Balon banquets are already decorated with memories from the past (antiques, vintage, collectibles, hand made etc …) and are getting ready for the Christmas double. For the Christmas period, in fact, there will also be a rerun on Sunday 19 December with an extra edition of the Balôn.

Bunker Big Market ‘Christmas Edition’

Sunday 12 December the Bunker Big Maket returns with the traditional Christmas Edition from 10 to 21 together with some of the best, makers and collectors in Italy. A real day dedicated to art and design, accompanied by music, sport and street food. The event will take place at the Bunker, within the spaces of via Paganini which have already been converted for several years into an independent cultural center.

Free entry.

Big Market Bunker

Natural Harmony – NatureTherapy® Experience

Sunday 12 December, from 11 to 15, shared walk in the Turin hills to experience a dialogue with Nature.

Meeting at: Leopardi Park, Corso Moncalieri 147, Turin

A series of activities are proposed that include the five senses, inspired by Forest Therapy practices including: listening – breathing – mindfullness tools – conscious walking – active meditations – natural creativity – expanded vision – attention and intuition games – and more.

Info and reservations: 348 184 7670 (also via whatsapp) – eugenionaturetherapy@gmail.com

Reservation required.

Miyazaki: live soundtracks at Cap10100

A quintet of excellent Italian musicians is ready to make you relive the magical atmosphere of the brilliant Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, multiple award-winning winner of two Oscars, one for Lifetime Achievement and with “The Enchanted City”, and founder of Studio Ghibli. From Nausicaa to Porco Rosso, from Howl’s Moving Castle to Kiki, to Totoro and Princess Mononoke, all his greatest hits will be the protagonists of the concerts that will make his many fans dream.

Where: Corso Moncalieri 18, Turin

Online presales

Film evening: screening of “The Martian” at Comala

Sunday 12 December at 9 pm, AESA Torino in collaboration with Comala will screen “The Martian”, a film based on the novel “The Man from Mars” by Andy Weir.

It stars astronaut Mark Watney, played by Matt Damon, who is left on Mars because he is mistakenly believed to be dead, and tells of his struggle for survival and countless efforts to save himself and return to Earth.

The event is completely free, with a mandatory Green Pass and is open to all subject to availability.

SanteNatale 2021 – The Santenese Christmas party

Back for the third edition, “SanteNatale” the Santenese Christmas party. This year with the Santa Claus Village, the chocolate workshop and with shopkeepers, artisans and hobbyists, who will animate the central Piazza Martiri della Libertà, Sunday 12 December. Corner Food at the Pro Loco stand.

Discover the program

Free entry

Info and reservations: 392 453 1719 – info@prosantena.it

FeelChristmas

Saturday and Sunday: weekend events in Turin

Last weekend of Paratissima 2021

Until 12 December, two unmissable exhibitions dedicated to emerging art: Paratissima Exhibit and Fair and NICE & Fair – Contemporary Vision, at the headquarters of the ARTillery Con / temporary Art Center.

Christmas in Turin: the program for the festivities of the city of Turin

The initiatives of the City of Turin for this weeked:

Saturday 11th December

hours: 15-19

where: piazza Vittorio Veneto

Magic Stories : play workshops in the magical world of Christmas, fantastic experiences and stories. By Masters of Magic

where: Alfieri Theater, piazza Solferino 4

The Nutcracker , ballet of the Kiev National Opera

where: piazza Vittorio Veneto

Magic Christmas Show : illusionism show with the stars of the world of magic. By Masters of Magic

where: House of the Children’s and Youth Theater, Corso Galileo Ferraris 266

“Puppet Life” show

Sunday 12 December

hours: 15.00

where: Alfieri Theater, piazza Solferino 4

The Nutcracker , ballet of the Kiev National Opera

where: Alfieri Theater, piazza Solferino 4 , ballet of the Kiev National Opera hours: 15-19

where: piazza Vittorio Veneto

Magic Stories : play workshops in the magical world of Christmas, fantastic experiences and stories. By Masters of Magic

where: House of the Children’s and Youth Theater, Corso Galileo Ferraris 266

“Puppet Life” show

where: Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory, piazza Bodoni

Chamber Music in Jeans: concert with free admission with reservations required