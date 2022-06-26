WEEKEND HOROSCOPE: What do the horoscope predictions say for my sign for today June 26 | VIU

In the world, there are thousands of users who deposit their destiny to the horoscope under the sign in which you are according to the day of your birth. Also, here you will know all the predictions of the tarot for this weekend from June 24 to 26.

Astrology is known for the study of the position and movements of the stars on the influence on people. In that sense, it is known that the word comes from the Greek ἀστρολογία (astrology), which means a study or science that deals with the stars.

HOW WILL MY ZODIAC SIGN DO THIS WEEKEND

ARIES

For people born under the fire sign (Aries), this weekend will be very changeable for you. Therefore, you must face these challenges in a very resilient way. Remember that for love, you must be sincere and authentic with your feelings.

TAURUS

On the work side, you will regain the confidence to achieve your goals. Someone influential will value what he knows. Regarding love, an ex-partner will appear unexpectedly.

GEMINI

This weekend it is convenient to talk more with your classmates to find answers. Love: the secrecy and silence that you express will upset your partner.

CANCER

For Saturday and Sunday you will suffer ups and downs but there will be no losses. This is an alarm signal. You have to be alert. About love, a chance encounter will lead to a romantic date.

LEO

They will present you with excessive or fanciful proposals. Time to launch your own project. In love: the exit with the intention of loving conquest will be favored. sweet meeting.

VIRGO

On work and business: his ability allows immediate profit. Refloat a business and win. Love: silly discussions arise that cause altercations in the couple; Take it easy.

POUND

Work and business: You will be awarded compensation that is more than you expect. Your success will grow. Love: you will feel a sudden crush. It will be time to get to know that special person better.

SCORPIO

Work and business: the funds you have asked for are finally arriving but they bring imminent changes. Love: the current of affection is stronger than ever and is nourished by experiences.

SAGITTARIUS

Work and business: stagnant businesses and money restrictions, but you will solve them with great audacity. Love: Enjoy displays of affection and a vibrant treat that takes you by surprise.

CAPRICORN

Work and business: you are very susceptible to changes and anticipate the movement of your rival. Love: live a moving day, with pleasant encounters that renew the romance.

AQUARIUM

Work and business: doubtful day; papers and valuables should be kept safe. Love: if you are alone, pay attention, the day favors fun and occasional romance.

PISCES

Work and business: complicated situations are resolved. Change of employment or new businesses. Love: your partner helps you dissipate the feelings of guilt that imprison your soul.