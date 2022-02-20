Mhoni Seer: Weekend Horoscopes; positive changes. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

The Cuban astrologer, Mhoni Seerthrough the weekend horoscopes, tells you how to take advantage of every opportunity that life and the stars give you through their energies. Positive changes will occur, to which you may not think you can adapt, but with time, a lot of faith and trust, you will be able to do it and they will bring great benefits to your life.

Aries

According to the weekend horoscopes, these days are to be in a great mood to go out and meet a new love. Your sign is fire and you need a partner to function better in daily life. Do not get into problems that are not yours and be more prudent. You get money that you did not expect due to a debt and they pay you your commissions. They invite you to go see a show this Saturday. Your family gets together to celebrate a birthday. Be more careful when driving to avoid accidents, says the astrologer Mhoni Seer.

A love is looking for you to return, if you do not want to return, tell him, but try not to get into a fight. You buy clothes and decide to change your look. You change furniture in your house. You’re going on a picnic on Sunday with your friends. You are very charismatic and that means you are always surrounded by people, Aries. A separation is coming for married people. Your lucky numbers are 21 and 90.

Taurus

Weekend of being with a lot of work behind schedule and having reviews with your bosses, remember not to be defensive and cooperate in everything they tell you. You receive financial help from a relative to pay a debt that did not let you sleep. You are very loyal and you give a lot in love and friendship relationships, that sometimes makes you take advantage of it, start to differentiate who is who in your life, Taurus. Take care of skin infection and see your doctor.

You enter a course on Saturdays and you will be very active. If you still live with your parents it is time to be independent and live alone so that you can be more responsible. If you have a partner, it will be a weekend of great passion and if you are alone, a very compatible love will come to you. Put tax papers and bank payments in order. Your lucky numbers are 8 and 23.

Keep reading: Geraldine Bazán suffers an accident at her daughters’ party and teaches even the chones

Gemini

Mhoni Vidente’s Horoscopes indicate that this weekend you will be rearranging all your school papers and late payments, that is, you will be up to date on your documents. A love is looking for you to give you a surprise that will excite you. Be careful with money, try not to spend too much and be more cautious in your life. You will be reviewing all the paperwork of the social security of your work.

You go to the gym to exercise more, remember that in March you go to the beach and you need to show off your body to feel more confident. A brother is looking for you to borrow money from you. A longtime love is leaving your side these days, Gemini. Beware of the neighbors, do not trust them too much and be more reserved. They send you to do social service outside your city and you think about doing a master’s degree. Your lucky numbers are 23 and 87.

Keep reading: How to improve your relationship with your children

Cancer

Weekend of feeling that you can do everything you have in mind and not get discouraged so soon. Your sign likes success very much and always tries to achieve it in any area in which it works. Enough of so much distrust, it is good to love your partner, but not be intense; remember that they both need their space and you will see how your love relationship will go better, Cancer.

You finish paying for your car and celebrate that achievement with your loved ones. Relatives arrive from abroad to go to a wedding. You buy shoes and clothes. A friend is looking for you to ask you for advice. You take an advertising or communication course. Sunday is the day to go for a walk or go on a picnic. For those who are married comes a pregnancy. You send to fumigate your house, try not to have pests. Your lucky numbers are 9 and 31.

Leo

According to the horoscopesEast weekend you will be analyzing a change of house or country, remember that you always need to be in constant movement so that your positive energy develops more. You apply for a new car loan and start building equity. A family member is looking for you to start a business, do it and you will see that it will be the best for you, assures the fortune-teller, Mhoni Seer.

Don’t argue with your partner anymore, try to give that positive change to the relationship and go out more to live together, Leo. Try to sleep more this weekend to renew energy. You exchange your cell phone for a more recent one. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 91. It’s going to be a weekend full of parties and fun, but remember to control your drinking. Beware of gossip at work, they are saying that you are going out with a partner, be more discreet in your love relationships.

Virgo

Weekend of luck in matters of new loves, remember that your sign is dominated by passion and always being in a relationship. It’s going to be a few days of feeling like a conqueror. Your mom is going to ask you for help with financial issues or problems with her pension. You go to a doctor for a checkup of your blood pressure and bones. You finish making your car payments.

Be careful with gossip, try not to talk too much about your personal issues and begin to select your friends better. Saturday and Sunday to take a healing course. You will have an economic windfall with the numbers 9 and 27. You buy a gift for a relative. Remember not to go back with a love from the past because they only want to hurt you, it is better to continue as you are and start meeting people more compatible with your sign, Virgo.

Libra

This weekend will be ideal for you to have a new beginning in terms of your personal affairs and take the step to leave behind everything that hurts you. This weekend will be one of renewal of energy for you, so I recommend you walk with a very good attitude, Libra. You decide to move house and move to live near your parents. You request a loan to buy a car, remember that as they see you, they treat you, so don’t think about it too much and change it for a more recent one.

You help a friend get a job. You buy clothes and shoes to change your look. Be careful with toothaches, see your dentist. In love you will meet people who are very similar to you, but try not to return with past loves, because they will betray you again. You will have a lucky break with the numbers 24 and 99.

scorpio

According to him weekend horoscope, These days you will solve your economic problems by paying old debts, but try to manage your resources better, remember that your sign gets into debt easily and then does not know how to settle the money. A job change is coming for you, which will give you peace of mind, says the expert, Mhoni Seer.

I recommend you take a law and international relations course on Saturdays, remember that you need to train to achieve professional success and enjoy your achievements, Scorpio. You arrange documents of your house to have everything in order. You are looking for a love from the sign of Aquarius or Cancer who will talk about resuming the relationship. You will have a stroke of luck with the numbers 17 and 32. Try to stay healthy and get your medical check-ups. You have surgery and everything turns out for the best. Those who are married will have a pregnancy.

Sagittarius

You face a lot of pressure at work this weekend and you get an audit, but your sign always leaves everything until the last moment, so try to be more organized in your work and school commitments so that you don’t fall into pressure. At your job they ask you to help them do a new sales project, that will give you extra money.

Someone at your job who is married falls in love with you, but try not to get in trouble. You take a graphic design and photography course to prepare yourself more, he remembers that your sign is dominated by art. Your mom is looking for you due to a health problem, try to help her in everything she needs, keep in mind that family comes first and then her friends. You will have a stroke of luck with the numbers 21 and 66. In love you always do well, just try not to be unfaithful, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

According to the weekend horoscopes, these days will be lucky for your sign, in particular with games of chance and lottery with the numbers 09 and 27; try to combine them with your date of birth so that you personalize your luck and you will see how extra money comes to you. Be careful at school, try to concentrate more on your studies. You will have many parties this weekend and you will feel the most fun, but avoid drinking too much and try to be cautious, he warns Mhoni Seer.

If you are married, you will have a weekend of great coexistence with the family. You buy a plane ticket to go on a trip at Easter. You send to fix your watch. You are very detailed in everything you do, so try to take a language course on Saturdays. This weekend you will get a very pleasant surprise in love that will make you very happy, Capricorn. You decide to adopt a pet.

Aquarium

You will dedicate this weekend to recover from emotional losses and you will close love circles, this is because you are in your moment to grow as a person and leave everything negative behind, since these are times for you to renew yourself in everything, Aquarius. You will know of a family pregnancy that will give you a lot of joy. You are invited to a beach wedding.

Try to go to parties this weekend so that your energy is renewed and your mood improves, remember that your thing is meetings and always being in important social events. A love of the sign of Aries or Libra comes to you who will talk about being formally with you. Be careful with STDs, take care of yourself and see your doctor. You will have a stroke of luck with the numbers 34 and 91. You celebrate this weekend with your family and friends, they will have a lot of fun.

Pisces

This weekend will be one of transformation for you, that means that you will renew yourself completely and leave behind that bad streak that you have been dragging for a long time, that is why I recommend that you light a white candle and pray to the Archangel Michael, who is your protector. A new love enters your life with great force and it will be for a formal relationship, Pisces. They invite you to a party where you will have a lot of fun.

A brother is looking for you to tell you that he will be a father. They give you a perfume and clothes, remember that the best gifts are the unexpected ones. You will have a stroke of luck with the numbers 03 and 61. Be careful with accidents and if you have a car, drive carefully. Beware of a friend who talks behind your back, avoid talking about your personal issues. On Sunday you will go for a walk. You take a course in metaphysics and healing.