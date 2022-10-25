Weekend idea: 5 things to do in Edinburgh – 2022-10-25 08:30



Visit Edinburgh for a weekend.

Just a 2-hour flight from Paris, the Scottish capital has all the ingredients for an unforgettable weekend. Mysterious and captivating, medieval and cosmopolitan, it will seduce you with its many faces. What to see, what to do in Edinburgh in a weekend? Follow the leader.



1. Discover the incredible heritage of the city



Beware or the mysterious Edinburgh could well enchant you with its atmosphere straight out of



Harry Potter. Classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Scottish city delights lovers of history and beautiful monuments. Stroll through the alleys of the medieval quarter, Old Town, before admiring the stone houses of the chic New Town, built in the 18th century. Impossible to miss the castle, an imposing fortress perched on a rocky outcrop. It offers a panoramic view of the whole city. Take the famous shopping thoroughfare of the Royal Mile to reach the royal residence of Holyroodhouse



(ticket for the visit: approx.



20 euros



)



.

2. Buy a kilt



Is there a symbol more Scottish than the kilt? Heir to the brand



Geoffrey, Howie Nicholsby created his own label,



21st Century, to breathe more modernity into this emblematic garment. Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams, actors Russell Brand, Vin Diesel and Sam Heughan (interpreter of the series



Outlander



) are among the many celebrities who own one of his bespoke creations. For fans of tartan,



Nicolson Kiltmakers and



Kinloch Anderson carry on the tradition



(count



400 to 500 euros



for a kilt made in Scotland)



.

3. Tremble during a “ghost tour”



While Edinburgh is warm and welcoming today, it wasn’t always that way. To learn more about the dark and tumultuous history of the Scottish capital, reserve your place for one of the many “ghost tours”. From the city underground to the prison of Covenanters, passing through the Gothic cemetery of Greyfriars, haunted by the ghost of George MacKenzie, you will tremble with fear!





City of the Dead Tours



–







18 to 22 euros





4. Learn about whiskey



Stories of ghosts and haunted graveyards gave you chills? Why not warm up with some whiskey? Unravel the mysteries surrounding the making of the national drink at the



Scotch Whiskey Experience and take part in a tasting in the room containing the largest collection of whiskeys in the world, with nearly 4,000 references



(



22 or 37 euro



the ticket, depending on the options chosen)



. To test Scottish conviviality, push the door of one of the 700 bars of the city, or start a tour with the guides of



Edinburgh Pub Crawl



(about



17 euros



)



.

5. Walk in the footsteps of Harry Potter



Did you know that Harry Potter is from Edinburgh? JK Rowling reportedly drew inspiration from the names on gravestones in Greyfriars Cemetery for her characters. The Elephant House tea room was the birthplace of the most famous wizard in literature: it was here that its author wrote the first volume of the saga. Fans are sure to stop in front of the red facade, but unfortunately they won’t be able to enter: ravaged by a fire in the summer of 2021, the place is closed until further notice.





Elephant House



– 21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN



