“Weekend in Croatia” that ends in tragedy and catches Dominicans on Netflix

Netflix welcomed the month of March with the premiere of “Weekend in Croatia” (“The Weekend Away”), a thriller directed by Kim Farrant that begins and ends in suspense, generating interest in the Dominican audience that has installed the streaming platform.

The mysterious film has become a trend in the Dominican Republic, where it is in the first places of the most reproduced audiovisuals after the telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer”.

“Weekend in Croatia” is based on the homonymous novel written by Sarah Alderson, and tells the story of two best friends (Beth and Kate) who travel from London to Croatia to spend a weekend together.

During the holidays Kate plans a party, which then turns into a tragic night, because she disappears, with Beth having to start a search that raises the viewer’s tension.

In doing so, she experiences difficult moments in which the police and her acquaintances question whether her friend is really in danger or if she just left on her own. And suspicions about her responsibility in the case will also come.

Also, in her search for the truth, she discovers a painful secret and realizes that nothing is what it seems.

The main character is played by Leighton Meester, a 35-year-old American actress who plays Beth, and is internationally known for having played the role of Blair Waldorf, a millionaire girl from Manhattan in the series “Gossip Girl”.

Instead, the British interpreter Christina Wolfees is the one who plays Kate.

She has also participated in the series ‘Batwoman’ and ‘The Royals’, and in the war movie ‘Hearts of Steel’, where she shares the screen with the famous actor, Brad Pitt.

Other actors appearing in the film include Ziad Bakri, Luke Norris, Amar Bukvic, Iva Mihalic, Adrian Pezdire, Parth Thakerar, Marko Braic, Lujo Kuncevic and Siniša Novkovic.