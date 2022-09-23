Weekend of cinema in “Telefuturo”

Telefuturo weekend brings you interesting movies to enjoy with your family. On Saturday comes “Lethal Weapon 3”, another hit and action classic, again with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. It was the second most watched movie in 1992, after “Batman Returns”.

It had a budget of 35 million dollars and raised more than 100 million in that same year, reaching a total of 320 million. This time Martin (Gibson) and Roger (Glover) come across a complex case where a large shipment of confiscated weapons disappears and ends up in the hands of dangerous criminals.

Then, at 5:30 p.m., “The Day After Tomorrow” is screened, a sci-fi catastrophe film starring Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ian Holm, Emmy Rossum and Sela Ward. It is based on the novel The Coming Global Superstorm by Art Bell and Whitley Strieber.

The plot revolves around Jack Hall’s investigations that indicate that global warming would cause a terrible climate change. Hall alerts politicians to no avail. The result will be catastrophic.

Sunday at 4:15 p.m. will be superhero day since “Wonder Woman” opens, with Gal Gadot, based on the popular heroine of the DC Comic, which was released as a cartoon in 1941 by William Moulton Marston, psychologist and comic book author.

In this version of 2017, we will know the origins of the character until she became a super heroine. The success was such that the film grossed more than 820 million dollars. The cast is completed by Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya.