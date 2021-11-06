Weekend Only Discounts available, expire tomorrow

MediaWorld greeted the arrival of the weekend by launching a new round of its Weekend Only Discounts, this time as part of the Black November promotion that will keep us company throughout the month to celebrate Black Friday.

At this round the selection of gaming products on offer it is quite large, and ranges from software to gaming PCs, passing through accessories. Between video games in discount we report eFootball PES 2020 for PS4 for only 9.99 euros, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 for PS4 and Xbox One for 19.99 euros, Anthem for PlayStation 4 for 19.99 euros and EA Sports UFC 4 for 19.99 euros for Xbox One. If you are looking for a new and powerful Gaming Desktop PC you can choose betweenMSI MEG Infinite X from 3399 euros (Intel Core i9-10900KF 3.7 GHz CPU, 2TB HDD, 2 TB SSD, 32 GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 10 GB GPU), theMSI MEG Trident X from 3499 euros (Intel Core i9-10900K 3.7 GHz CPU, 2TB HDD, 2 TB SSD, 32 GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 10 GB GPU) andMSI MEG Aegis T15 from 3499 euros (Intel Core i7-10700K 3.8 GHz CPU, 2TB HDD, 2 TB SSD, 32 GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X OC 8 GB GPU).

Also available gaming notebook and accessories such as chairs, headsets and mats for the mouse. Discover the complete selection by consulting the Discounts page only for the Weekend on the MediaWorld website. You have until 11:59 pm tomorrow 7 November to take advantage of it.