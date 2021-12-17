Weekend TV movies: free to air, on satellite and in streaming

We know that the weekend before Christmas is always quite busy, between shopping (for gifts and more) and dinners (for business and with friends), but if you want to go against the trend and start looking forward to family reunions at home, you we recommend enriching them with a good movie to see on TV. And going to take a look at the proposals on the free and satellite channels, as well as on the platforms we notice that you can make wonderful journeys in the history of cinema with cult titles such as Quo Vadis with Robert Taylor and Deborah Kerr, or The girl with the suitcase starring Claudia Cardinale. There is no shortage of news: from Encounter with Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer to It was the hand of God, the latest exciting film by Paolo Sorrentino fresh from the cinema.

Free-to-air film

The mystery of the house of time – Friday 17 December (21.20), Rai 2

Director: Eli Roth

Cast: Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Kyle MacLachlan, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Colleen Camp, Sunny Suljic

Year: 2018

Plot: Lewis Barnavelt is a ten-year-old boy who moves to live in the old, creaking house of eccentric Uncle Jonathan. In this strange mansion hides a secret world full of spells, mysteries, witches and sorcerers that will be revealed when Lewis discovers that his uncle and his best friend Mrs Zimmerman, are two powerful wizards who will involve him in a secret mission. Which? Discover the origin and meaning of the ticking of a clock hidden somewhere in the walls of the house.

Bohemian Rhapsody – Friday 17 December (9.10 pm), Rai Movie

Director: Bryan Singer

Cast: Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Lucy Boynton, Mike Myers, Tom Hollander, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee

Distribution: 20th Century Fox

Plot: The film tells the first fifteen years of the famous rock group Queen, from the birth of the formation in 1970 to the 1985 Live Aid concert, which went down in history.

Dark Shadows – Saturday 18 December (9.05 pm), 20

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chloe Moretz, Jackie Earle Haley, Jonny Lee Miller, Thomas McDonell, Bella Heathcote, Gulliver McGrath, Christopher Lee, Alice Cooper, Hannah Murray

Year 2012

Plot: We are at the end of the 18th century. Barnabas is a rich and hardened playboy, the son of a British immigrant couple who made their fortune in America. The man is transformed into a vampire and buried alive by the beautiful Angelique, a witch who thus takes revenge for breaking her heart. Two centuries later, in 1972, Barnabas emerges from the coffin opened by excavations and sets out on the trail of his descendants, finding himself grappling with a series of disturbing characters and dark secrets that prompted the matriarch Elizabeth to seek the help of the psychiatrist. Julia Hoffman.

Laws of Attraction-Marriage on appeal – Saturday 18 December (9.10pm), Paramount Network

Director: Peter Howitt

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore, Parker Posey, Michael Sheen

Year: 2004

Distribution: Daniel Rafferty and Audrey Woods are two divorce lawyers, who have a vision of love influenced (inevitably) by the cases they have had to follow. They will therefore find themselves using two completely opposite working approaches: Audrey’s is strictly precise and relevant to the civil code, while Daniel’s is linked only to his own judgment and ability. And they will go against each other to defend two very famous public figures.

Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue August sea – Sunday 19 December (9.00 pm), Cine34

Director: Lina Wertmuller

Cast: Giancarlo Giannini, Mariangela Melato, Riccardo Salvino, Aldo Puglisi

Year: 1974

Plot: Raffaella Pavoni Lanzetti is a rich Milanese lady on a cruise in the Mediterranean. He has no qualms about cruelly snubbing the crew, but when he is shipwrecked on a desert island with the only company of the sailor Gennarino Carunchio, a rude and Communist Sicilian, the hierarchy of powers is overturned.

Quo Vadis – Sunday 19 December (9.00 pm), Iris

Director: Mervyn Le Roy

Cast: Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr, Peter Ustinov, Marina Berti

Year: 1951

Plot: Under the dictatorship of Emperor Nero, the valiant Roman officer Marco Vinicius meets the Christian Lycia and falls in love with her. Following Mark begins to have doubts about the faith and also to oppose the tyrannical madness of Nero, who in the meantime sets Rome on fire, placing the blame on the Christians.

Movies on satellite

Divorce in Las Vegas – Friday 17 December (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Romance

Director: Umberto Carteni

Cast: Giampaolo Morelli, Andrea Delogu, Ricky Memphis, Grazia Schiavo, Vincent Riotta, Gian Marco Tognazzi

Year: 2020

Plot: Elena is a young manager on the rise about to get married with Giannandrea. Too bad that in reality she is already with Lorenzo, whom she met twenty years earlier during a study holiday in the United States. The two were married for fun, under the effects of peyote, only to lose sight of each other. Elena is then forced to track down Lorenzo, who is now a ghostwriter, and go with him to Las Vegas to get a divorce. All, of course, in great secrecy.

La bussola d’oro – Saturday 18 December (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Family

Director: Chris Weitz

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Dakota Blue Richards, Eva Green, Jim Carter, Tom Courtenay, Clare Higgins, Sam Elliott, Christopher Lee, John Bett, Magda Szubanski, Hattie Morahan

Year: 2007

Plot: We are in a parallel universe. A little girl named Lyra Belacqua travels to the North Pole to save her best friend and other children who have been kidnapped for terrible experiments.

Opposite poles – Sunday 19 December (9.00 pm), Sky Cinema Romance

Director: Max Croci

Cast: Luca Argentero, Sarah Felberbaum, Giampaolo Morelli, Tommaso Ragno, Grazia Schiavo, Anna Safroncik, Elena Di Cioccio, Riccardo Russo, Gualtiero Burzi, Stefano Fresi

Year: 2015

Plot: The divorce lawyer Claudia Torrini, a woman perpetually fighting with men and single mother of little Luca, meets Stefano Parisi, a couple’s therapist recently separated from his wife Mariasole. Two very different people who can’t help but get into conflict right away, but things change when Luca asks

to go to Stefano for therapy.

Streaming movies

It was God’s hand – Netflix

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Cast: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Betti Pedrazzi, Biagio Manna, Ciro Capano, Enzo Decaro, Lino Musella, Sofya Gershevich

Year: 2021

Plot: We are in Naples, in the 80s. Fabietto Schisa is a 17-year-old boy who sees his life upset by two events: the arrival of the champion Maradona and then a serious accident that interrupts his family happiness. Destiny plots behind the scenes and so joy and tragedy intertwine, pointing the way to Fabietto’s future.

Encounter – Amazon Prime Video

Director: Michael Pearce

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, Aditya Geddada

Year: 2021

Plot: A decorated Marine sets out on a mission to save his two sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey leads them into increasingly dangerous situations, children will sadly have to leave their childhood behind.

A love under the tree – Infinity +

Director: Chazz Palminteri

Cast: Alan Arkin, Penelope Cruz, Susan Sarandon, Kim Bubbs, David Julian Hirsh, Chantal S. Lonergan, Chazz Palminteri, Erika Rosenbaum

Year: 2004

Plot: We are on Christmas Eve in New York, a city that is the backdrop to various stories. Rose is a forty-year-old single who takes care of her sick mother, while Nina is a woman who wants to become a mother but her boyfriend Mike is very jealous. Instead Artie is a waiter who periodically sees in customers the reincarnation of his dead wife. Jules dreams of a hospital where he can rest from his life as a street thief.

Big Eyes – TIMVision

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz, Krysten Ritter, Danny Huston, Terence Stamp, Jason Schwartzman, Jon Polito, Delaney Raye, Madeleine Arthur, Stephanie Bennett, Andrea Bucko, Desiree Zurowski

Year: 2014

Plot: We are between the 50s and 60s. The painter Walter Keane achieves enormous and unexpected success thanks to his enigmatic portraits of children with big eyes. But then a shocking truth emerges: the paintings, in reality, are not his work but his wife Margaret. As it turns out, the Keane fortune is built on a huge lie, which the whole world has believed. A story so incredible as to seem invented, which gave rise to one of the most legendary artistic frauds in the history of art.

Jungle Cruise – Disney +

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti

Year: 2021

Plot: Doctor Lily Houghton leaves London for the Amazon rainforest, taking the reckless captain Frank Wolff with her to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their destiny and that of humanity hang by a thread.

The girl with the suitcase – RaiPlay

Directed by: Valerio Zurlini

Cast: Claudia Cardinale, Jacques Perrin, Luciana Angiolillo, Gian Maria Volontè, Riccardo Garrone

Year: 1961

Plot: The dancer Aida Zepponi is seduced and abandoned by Marcello, a young man from a good family known in Riccione who made her false promises. And so she decides to take revenge by making the Don Juan’s younger brother fall in love with him.

Suburban Girl – Pluto TV

Director: Marc Klein

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Maggie Grace, Chris Carmack

Year: 2007

Plot; Brett Eisenberg is an editorial assistant who dreams of a career, but has a hard time trusting herself. The situation worsens because of his new boss, self-centered and overbearing. Meanwhile, the girl becomes friends with Archie, an elderly man full of problems and with a difficult relationship with his daughter.

Antonia Pozzi-Poetry that you look at me – Nexo +

Director: Marina Spada

Cast: Elena Ghiaurov, Marco Colombo Bolla, Enrica Chiurazzi, Carlo Bassetti

Year: 2009

Plot: The film reinterprets the work of Antonia Pozzi, a poetess born in Milan in 1912 and who committed suicide at the age of 26, through the meeting between Maria and the H5N1 Group, a trio of boys who, at night, make street poetry writing his own verses on the walls of the city.