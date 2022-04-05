Weekly Chinese horoscope: this is what the stars have in store for you from April 4 to 10, 2022

The Chinese horoscope is made up of 12 animal signs and to know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Find out what your destiny holds this week with the Chinese horoscope and listen to the advice of the stars. These are the Chinese horoscope predictions for the week of April 4 to 10, 2022.

The eastern zodiac is made up of 12 years, each governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Remember, if you were born in January, your animal will be the one from a year before your birth.

Rat (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924)

You will have a week of great emotional movements, you will make important decisions regarding love, think carefully before taking the next step or you may regret it, do not let yourself be guided by a tantrum or a whim. You are characterized by your good judgment and common sense, so use it for what disturbs you these days. It is time to face problems of days gone by.

Ox (2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925)

Get ready for a week full of joys, you deserve to enjoy a little happiness with your family, the days you dedicate to your home will be of great teachings, you will get to know a little more about your children, partner, siblings, etc. and they from you. It is an important energetic moment to make peace with people at work, doing your part in a reconciliation will be vital for people to finish knowing the great human being behind your seriousness.

Tiger (2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926)

Do not limit yourself, each situation that suffers delays this week is not happening because of something external, it will be because you yourself are energetically boycotting the next step, so these days work hard on the mental, on the fears that are paralyzing you, on insecurities, that you don’t care about anyone’s judgment, if something is wrong or you have to correct it, just do it, nobody is perfect, failures will leave you with great learning this week. Take care of your kidneys, drinking more water can cleanse you physically and energetically.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927)

You will get rewards for all the effort made in days past, be thankful and keep on that path, make readjustments and keep walking that way. It is an ideal week to start a new cycle, so if you are thinking of proposing marriage or growing the family, these days have the ideal energy for everything to go in perfect harmony. Try not to speak ill of anyone or anything, until you know the story well or you can get into a long and annoying mess.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928)

Do not let more time go by and have a medical check-up, go to the dentist, take away your doubts and above all the discomfort that does not let you be one hundred, this week take care of yourself, pamper yourself. There will be new job offers, analyze well, do not say yes before investigating. The energy of the week helps you work on your ego and your pride, stopping being so inflexible is important for your emotional growth. Sleeping well will clear your mind.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929)

Important week to develop projects, to put them on the table without a doubt, these days are propitious to give impetus and impetus to any professional plan. Constancy will open paths for you. It is important that you are aware of how important your work is so that things continue to work like clockwork. Family problems are left behind and finally the union becomes part of your family life again.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930)

It is a week that invites you to calm your mind, to give a pause to all those activities that you are doing and have not left you quality time for yourself or for your partner, these days are important for you to stop the hustle and bustle for a moment in which you have gotten almost without realizing it. Rest is your word for this week. Stop carrying a resentment that all it does is cause frustration and pain and inflammation in the pit of your stomach and those physical discomforts can only bring delays in your daily activities.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931)

Days in which you will feel fulfilled, fulfilled, what you worked on before, this week gives you financial growth, bosses begin to look at your work with pleasure and they will begin to leave you more responsibilities. Now you will have to preserve what you have achieved with effort and deeds, keeping your ego in balance. Simplicity is important so that they continue to give you more projects.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932)

You will feel great desires for a deep change, you still do not know what you want to change, but the need is imperative, so give yourself a moment of introspection, it is important for you to find the adjustment you want for your soul being. Use the great curiosity that characterizes you and investigate how you can make your spiritual side grow, do not let that feeling pass or become very subtle, because for a reason it is appearing right now.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933)

This week you will have to express absolutely everything you feel and think, not keeping anything to yourself is the watchword for these days, continuing to keep what you feel will only cause that energy to become physical difficulties and you will have problems with your throat, mouth, and respiratory tract. It is time to say what you feel, but that does not mean that you have to be rude or rude, communicate in a loving way, communicate sincerely and without offense, when this happens you will feel a great physical and emotional relief.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934)

These are days to show how upright and faithful you can be, and the strong spirit that lives in you. Surely you will have to bring out the warrior, the warrior that you carry inside and make use of your great strength for what this week presents to you, but remember that any mishap, problem or bad news that comes, you can overcome or get out of it quickly. The energy of this week will make you stronger and you will realize how brave you are and you did not even imagine it. If you feel the need to walk away from a tense situation, don’t think twice and turn around.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935)

Limitations and delays for these days, do not despair, remember that things settle in due time and for a greater good. You can have a misunderstanding with someone very close and for something very silly, let it happen, don’t argue or it can turn into a serious, long and very annoying discussion. It is a week to not start any project or make any proposal because the answer may be negative, do not take the risk and wait until next week.