Weekly Chinese horoscope: this is what the stars have in store for you from February 28 to April 3, 2022

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Find out what your destiny holds this week with the Chinese horoscope and listen to the advice of the stars. These are Chinese horoscope predictions for the week of February 28 to April 3, 2022.

Remember, if you were born in January, your animal will be the one from a year before your birth.

Rat (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924)

Connecting this week with your feminine energy is vitally important. Rediscover your deepest feelings, never leave them aside again, only then will you be able to understand what is happening to your heart, and from there, make important decisions regarding the family. Do not neglect your stomach, it will be a week where every emotion that you do not have in balance can wreak havoc, take it easy these days.

Ox (2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925)

You will feel like floating, these are days when you will walk among clouds no matter what comes your way, so try to keep your eyes wide open, because distractions can take you away from important people. Before leaving home these days, breathe and anchor yourself to the ground, only then can you make good decisions. Try to have a good day of rest, sleeping well is the solution to how scattered you can be during the week.

Tiger (2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926)

Sacrifices do not necessarily have to be negative and this week you will prove it, what in past months and days was painful to do or not do, will return to you this week in unexpected ways. If these days they offer you a company, do not think twice and accept, it will be of great benefit both financially and professionally. Do not neglect your partner, listen to what he has repeated to you so many times and it is always easier for you to ignore it.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927)

As a good rabbit you will feel very comfortable, comfortable, in your home, but do not abuse this feeling or this state of comfort, it is important to go out and go in search of what you so much desire and dream of professionally, this week an energy accompanies you that can open the direct paths to success. Movement is the word that will accompany you this week.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928)

Take care of your deepest desires, take care of those desires that you have put on pause for the day to day. You will have a week full of signs that will put you back on the path of your dreams. Do not be afraid to tell what you want or ask for what you need, this will not make you less successful or powerful, on the contrary, the people around you will realize your great humility.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929)

Do not neglect your bones, this week they can give you a can, so any discomfort is important, do not pass it by. The week will finally bring you justice with an issue that you have been waiting to be resolved for several months, thank whoever has accompanied you through this process. An important week to share with the children and fulfill promises made previously.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930)

You may have some conflicts with colleagues, but nothing that you cannot overcome or control, your great strength always leads you to the path of return and your great negotiating skills always lead you to find solutions so that everyone is happy with the decisions. You have important days to strengthen the love of your partner and put the new family plans in order.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931)

You have to calm down a bit, you have to stop, only then will you be able to realize what is happening around you and make the right and correct decisions. If you take the energy of patience and tranquility that this week gives you, you can feel freed from the stress that you have been dragging from many previous days. It is time to pay attention to your intuition, a capacity that you have neglected a lot for being absorbed, absorbed in the day to day.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932)

You will have an ideal week to plan moves, choose the perfect house, whether to rent or buy, do not think too much about it and take the step to a new stage, which you are so looking forward to. Listen to the advice of the older people in your family, they have the right word that your soul longs to hear and confirm that you are on the right path. Sensations will appear that you did not feel or did not know for a long time, enjoy them.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933)

A week clear of obstacles, a week of great possibilities that take you straight to the finish line. Inspiration is on your side, use it well, write, communicate what you feel, paint etc. Days to receive or make loving proposals that could have a positive response and become something lasting and happy.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934)

Friends days, meetings, parties, surprises. Week of great energy, take advantage of it, focus, because the creativity that is awakened this week is a great gift to improve your relationships. You will feel again that you are in balance, you will recover the sense of rootedness and you will feel comfortable, comfortable in the place where you live, work. Well-focused passion opens up great possibilities.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935)

You will have a somewhat complicated week, the doors you knock on will not open immediately and that will make you desperate, but be patient, things happen for a reason, reflect and think about what you have to improve so that the possibilities really open up for you. Do not run because the only thing you will achieve is to end the week tired, tired and disappointed for not having obtained the answers you expected for these days. Watch your words, do not let despair win you. Take care of headaches, which are generated by stress.

