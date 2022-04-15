Weekly Crypto Recap by Bitpanda

Sign up and start your investment journey with Bitpanda, the app that makes investing accessible to everyone. Founded in 2014 in Vienna, Austria by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, Bitpanda removes investment barriers by harnessing the innovative power of digitized assets and blockchain technology. With over 3 million users, the company is one of the fastest growing fintechs in Europe: it allows you to invest in fractional stocks and ETFs, cryptocurrencies and precious metals – for any amount of money!

The cryptocurrency market took a hit last week, with several factors giving investors cause for concern. The consumer price index (CPI) reported extraordinarily high nominal inflation, which should have an effect on interest rate increases and ultimately on all financial markets. In addition, energy, expenses and the cost of living have increased due to the war in Ukraine. The Coronavirus situation in China is also fueling pessimistic investor sentiment.

The unfortunate macroeconomic picture of the last few weeks is affecting investors: especially when it comes to the average cryptocurrency investor, this pessimistic sentiment is reflected in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which went from “greed” to “extreme fear” in just two weeks. Periods of market sentiment at “fear” levels are historically recognized as better buying than selling opportunities. Bitcoin has recorded losses of around 10% in the past seven days. and its price is currently around € 38,000.

BTC / EUR chart, offered by Bitpanda

We saw another seven days of strong fluctuations for Bitcoin as the asset closed last week with a bearish candle. The price is moving within the trend channeland is looking for support higher-low. Most altcoins have followed similar price movements.

Ethereum follows Bitcoin

The Ethereum Merge, a key part of the highly anticipated version 2.0 of Ethereum, has been postponed until the second half of 2022. The Ethereum Foundation has not yet announced a fixed date, but the update appears to be in its final stages.

In the shorter time windows, Ethereum is moving inside a descending channel and is currently trading just below the resistance line above € 2,900. The MACD momentum indicator is recovering but remains in negative territory, while the RSI indicator is trying to turn the current neutral value of 50 bullish.

Considering the current market sentiment, Bulls seem to lack the purchasing power to push the price of ETH higher.

Chart of ETH / EUR, offered by Bitpanda

Almost 300 billion in losses for the cryptocurrency market in two weeks

The other major altcoins are following Bitcoin’s movements and ended the week mostly in the red. The overall market cap of cryptocurrencies fell to 1,740 billion euros, down from the 2 trillion reached in early April. The dominance of the Bitcoin market is at 41%, while that of Ethereum is at 19.5%. The ETH / BTC ratio didn’t change much in April: it continues to stay in the 0.0735 to 0.076 range.

Dogecoin on the rise, Musk tweets

Following comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, DOGE saw another peak and reached € 0.165 – its highest since January 15th. After acquiring a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making it the company’s largest single shareholder, Musk has just launched a takeover bid for all of Twitter’s shares. DOGE’s trading was marked by volatility, with large candle closings, but the price still appears to be holding bullish momentum above important SMA levels.

Chart of DOGE / EUR, offered by Bitpanda

While there is no direct correlation between the recent actions of Elon Musk and Dogecoin, the growth of DOGE is likely related to the fact that Musk has often supported the adoption and development of this coin.

Significant gains for Shiba Inu and ApeCoin

Some altcoins are attempting to regain lost ground, but bulls are likely to encounter strong resistance at higher levels. Nonetheless, some assets managed to post double-digit percentage gains.

SHIB’s price jumped 35%, its highest level in nearly two months. The cryptocurrency has experienced an increase in volatility and trading volume.

Chart of SHIB / EUR, offered by Bitpanda

APE is moving very bullish after the retest of the descending trendline. The RSI and MACD momentum indicators are rising and in bullish territory. The price has risen 20% in the past seven days: the asset is now trading just below the resistance level of € 12.75.

Chart of APE / EUR, offered by Bitpanda

I notify. Cointelegraph does not endorse any content or products featured on this page. While we aim to offer as much information as possible, readers should still do thorough research and take responsibility for their own actions. This article cannot be considered investment advice.