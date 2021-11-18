Health

weekly diet -2/3 Kg in 7 days with chocolate!

There diet for lose weight eating chocolate? Exists. And, with a diet weekly ad hoc, it allows anyone to lose about 2/3 kg per week. This is supported by several studies. Including the one recently conducted byUniversity of York. And published on New England journal of medicine. According to which, despite its high calorie content, chocolate would promote weight loss.

The most recent confirmation arrives, however, by the researchers of the State University of San Diego. Who for 7/8 weeks gave cocoa powder to a group of obese mice. The results of the study, published in the scientific journal Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, show how, at the end of the diet for lose weight, the mice had lower amounts of body fat. Regardless of the amount of lipids taken with the diet!

MONDAY / 1st DAY

– BREAKFAST: green tea, 100 g of ricotta with half a teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 cup of wild berries. – SNACK: 3 walnuts, 1 square of dark chocolate. – LUNCH: 60 g of wholemeal pasta with tomato, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and 1 tablespoon of grated cheese, mixed salad. – SNACK: pear smoothie, soy milk and 1 teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa. – DINNER: 200 g of baked fish, 200 g of steamed spinach with lemon and 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, 1 cereal sandwich, 1 apple.

TUESDAY / 2nd DAY

– BREAKFAST: coffee, 100 g of Greek yogurt with 2 almonds and 2 teaspoons of honey. – SNACK: 2 dehydrated apricots and 1 square of dark chocolate. – LUNCH: 70 g of barley with peppers, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and 1 tablespoon of grated cheese, mixed salad. – SNACK: 1 glass of almond milk with half a teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa, 1 kiwi. – DINNER: 150 g of veal with lemon with leeks and a sprinkling of bitter cocoa, 300 g of chard with lemon.

WEDNESDAY / 3rd DAY

– BREAKFAST: partially skimmed cappuccino with bitter cocoa and cinnamon, 2 wholemeal biscuits. – SNACK: freshly squeezed orange juice, 1 square of chocolate. – LUNCH: 80 g of fresh cocoa tagliatelle with shrimps and courgettes, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and 1 tablespoon of grated cheese. – SNACK: 3 almonds and 1 square of chocolate. – DINNER: omelette with 2 eggs, onion and spices, mixed pinzimonio, 2 slices of wholemeal bread and a bowl of fruit salad.

THURSDAY / 4th DAY

– BREAKFAST: green tea, 2 wholemeal rusks with sugar-free jam, 2 mandarins. – SNACK: an Apple. – LUNCH: 100 g of pumpkin gnocchi with half a teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and 1 tablespoon of grated cheese. – SNACK: 3 dried apricots, green tea. – DINNER: 200 g of grilled swordfish with light aubergine caponata with bitter cocoa, half a sandwich with cereals.

FRIDAY / 5th DAY

– BREAKFAST: coffee, a plain white yogurt, 30 g of whole grains and 20 g of dark chocolate. – SNACK: vegetable extract. – LUNCH: 80 g of couscous with vegetables and tofu cubes, mixed salad, 2 plums. – SNACK: 2 slices of pineapple with a sprinkle of cocoa. – DINNER: chicken breast with mushrooms, baked red potato, mixed salad, a fruit sorbet.

SATURDAY / 6th DAY

– BREAKFAST: white tea, 1 honey croissant. – SNACK: a bowl of blueberries with lemon and cinnamon. – LUNCH: 60 g of corn pasta with broccoli, anchovies and pine nuts, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, orange and fennel salad. – SNACK: 2 dark chocolate squares. – DINNER: 300 g of grilled squid, grilled radicchio with chopped pistachios, 2 kiwis.

SUNDAY / 7th DAY

– BREAKFAST: coffee, cocoa cake and pears with a dollop of vegetable cream. – SNACK: apple and ginger smoothie. – LUNCH: spelled and legume soup, fennel salad. – SNACK: a cup of unsweetened chocolate with cinnamon and chilli. – DINNER: 100 g of bresaola. Endive salad. Rocket and tofu. Chopped pistachios. A tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and lemon. Two scoops of fruit ice cream with 1/2 teaspoon of cocoa powder.

