weekly diet and tone up the pain points! Start it!

DIET FOR LOSE WEIGHT 2021: this begins today as well diet weekly, perfect for her and for him, which allows you to lose 3/4 Kg in 7 days!

A diet slimming that allows you to reshape the body in a week, eliminating fat and increasing muscles. If you need to lose more weight, repeat the program for another week or use only the first 3 days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) for each of the weeks of this month!

MONDAY / 1st DAY

– JUST WAKE UP: ½ glass of water with 1 tablespoon of pure nettle juice (in herbal medicine or pharmacy)

– BREAKFAST: 120 ml of milk or unsweetened oat drink with coffee (including barley). 70 g of wholemeal bread with 3 teaspoons of chocolate and hazelnut cream or peanut butter (100% peanuts, without other ingredients) 1 kiwi or 100 g of blueberries.

– SNACK: 1 apple and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seeds.

– LUNCH: 1 portion of rice (60/70 g) with swordfish (150 g). 100 g of baby lettuce and 1 grated carrot to be seasoned with 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil. 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and a pinch of black pepper.

– SNACK: 125 g of natural yogurt or veg alternative with 1 pinch of cinnamon powder.

– DINNER: 1 serving of single barley dish (60/70 g) with 160 g of chicken pieces.

