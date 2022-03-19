Weekly diet to lose 4 kg in 7 days

Try to lose 4 kg in 7 days with a crash diet is not the best solution to lose weight in a healthy way but to try to deflate and lose a few excess kilos and get back in shape for an upcoming opportunity, you can try to follow some valuable advice in addition to the weekly schedule that you we propose below. There are many single-issue diets that allow you to lose several kilos in seven days such as the rice diet

Today we talk about the rice diet with the weekly schedule proposed below can be lost in 7 days, 4 kg and without making too much effort.

Rice is a cereal of high digestibility, friend of the intestinal flora and ally of gastrointestinal disorders. Here is the weekly pattern of the rice diet

Rice is a very important food for the health of our body. Excellent for overcoming gastrointestinal discomfort, it regulates the intestinal flora and is very digestible. In addition, rice is a ally for water retention and for those with hypertension problems being low in sodium.

Highly digestible but with one great feeling of satiety after ingesting it it is certainly an excellent ally in diets. Below is an example of a diet where the undisputed protagonist is rice. You can alternate pasta and rice respecting the quantities and it is a dietary regimen to be repeated often throughout the year.

The ideal week is as follows:

Monday – Breakfast: a fruit, jam with a toast, a glass of milk, even vegetable. Snack: low-fat yogurt. Lunch: 60 gr of boiled rice, 2 steamed courgettes, 200 gr grilled chicken breast, mixed salad. Snack: a fruit. Dinner: 200 grams of steamed salmon, steamed broccoli, a rice cake.

Tuesday – Breakfast: a glass of milk or tea with honey, a fruit, 3 wholemeal biscuits Snack: fresh fruit. Lunch: 200 grams of steamed cod, mixed salad, 1 steamed potato, a rice cake. Snack: low-fat yogurt. Dinner: 50 grams of brown rice, mixed salad, a hard-boiled egg.

Wednesday – Breakfast: a glass of milk or a tea with honey, a fruit and whole grains. Snack: low-fat yogurt. Lunch: 150 gr of grilled turkey breast, 200 gr boiled spinach seasoned with oil and lemon and a rice cake. Snack: fresh fruit. Dinner: vegetable soup, 50 grams of ricotta, a rice cake

Thursday – Breakfast: a glass of milk or tea with honey, a fruit, jam with a toast. Snack: fresh fruit. Lunch: 60 grams of ricotta, 2 rice cakes, mixed salad. Snack: low-fat yogurt. Dinner: 80g basmati rice with courgettes, 50g bresaola.

Friday – Breakfast: a glass of milk or a tea, a fruit, 3 wholemeal biscuits. Snack: low-fat yogurt. Lunch: 2 boiled eggs, 2 rice cakes, mixed salad. Snack: fresh fruit. Dinner: 80 grams of brown rice with prawns, mixed salad.

Saturday – Breakfast: a glass of milk or cup of tea, a fruit, jam with a toast. Snack: fresh fruit. Lunch: 80 grams of brown rice with courgettes, roasted peppers. Snack: low-fat yogurt. Dinner: Vegetable soup, 100 gr of raw ham.

Sunday – Breakfast: a cup of tea with honey or a glass of milk, a fruit and 3 biscuits. Snack: low-fat yogurt. Lunch: 60g saffron rice, mixed salad, 50g bresaola. Snack: fresh fruit. Dinner: legume soup and mixed salad.





Here are some tips that you can try to follow in your diet to lose 4 pounds in a week

However, these are very simple tips:

1 Never eat between meals

2 In addition to the 3 main meals of the day (breakfast, lunch and dinner), consume a mid-morning snack and a snack

3 Do not drink alcohol or sugary drinks

4 Drink lots of water

5 Never skip meals

6 Drink unsweetened herbal teas or vegetable juices

7 Limit the use of extra virgin olive oil: one teaspoon per meal

8 Limit fruit to only two servings maximum per day

9 Try to prefer low glycemic index carbohydrates or replace them with fruits and vegetables, foods rich in vitamins, minerals, nutrients and fiber that allow you to fill up quickly.

10 Engage in moderate physical activity: if you can’t play sports, take a walk