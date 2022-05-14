The Ministry of Health, like every week, publishes the official list of food recalls and kidnappings in supermarkets.

During this week, the Ministry of Health recalled 6 different food items for chemical and microbiological risk. Every week, the competent bodies update the official website in order to keep consumers on the alert. All the food recalls involved.

Weekly food recalls: the official list

This week, the Ministry of Health attracted as many as 6 different foodstuffs including meat products, fish, mineral water and dairy foods. Particularly striking is the possible presence of staphylococcus aureus in some batches of Claudia branded sparkling and natural mineral water.

But let’s see, in detail, the dates and withdrawals of the Ministry of Health.

9/05/2022 Vitel tonnè of 200 grams, Gastronomia Somasca Srl, lot number: 1513, expiry date: 28/05/2022 presence of Listeria.

9/05/2022 150/250 grams frozen half-moon swordfish steak, Noriberica, lot number: P22-059-76 presence of mercury beyond the legal limits.

10/05/2022 100 gram chicken frankfurters, Cesare Fiorucci Spa, tmc: 27/06/2022 possible presence of salmonella.

10/05/2022 Latteria Valcontadino, Ciresa Srl, lot number 4027, t.mc: 18/06/2022 1/07/2022 possible presence of Listeria.

11/05/2022 Claudia sparkling mineral water, lot number: L21111, expiry date: 21/04/2023 suspected presence of staphylococcus aureus.

11/05/2022 Claudia natural effervescent mineral water, lot number: L21191, expiry date: 20/04/2023 possible presence of staphylococcus aureus.

Bacteria in mineral water: an increasingly widespread phenomenon

Water can host many bacteria of different nature that risk being harmful to human health. In fact, as regards non-drinking water, it is always recommended to boil it in such a way as to eliminate all impurities.

While drinking water intended for common use is constantly monitored in the laboratory, so as to avoid bacterial proliferation. The most common water bacteria are: