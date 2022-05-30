Weekly horoscope of Mhoni Seer from May 30 to June 5

A new week has begun that marks the end of May and starts with June, which is why the stars usually move and, from this, the Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente announces her weekly horoscope.

For the expert, each zodiac sign has its own essence, lives in its own way and on this occasion, as usual, addresses personal issues, such as love, the economy or work, according to the interest and centrality for each subject.

Astrology and horoscope. The fortune teller’s hand holds the sparkling zodiac stones in her palm over the open book. The concept of divination and magic. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aries

It begins with a new personal stage, so the astrologer says that it’s time to get away from people who don’t give you benefits beyond fun, so are the relatives themselves. As for love, a person of the earth sign will arrive to resolve altercations that happened in the past, it is best to feel happiness and avoid fighting again.

Taurus

There will be a radical transformation. With the arrival of June, those born under the sign of Taurus will live in their own way, so much so that if they feel that they are being inhibited, they will make extreme decisions, such as moving away from the person they love so much. If it’s joy you’re looking for, now’s the time to apply for the position you deserve in any area, especially work.

Gemini

Geminis will be a bit egotistical, because they will attend to each of their conflicts and will think of them first before others. However, they will get energy to give away in abundance and that will be a plus.

Cancer

The biggest week for Cancer has begun, as the beginning of June denotes the celebration of his birthday. In this sense, the stars indicate that he will enter a stage of metamorphosis which will be key to learning to control feelings.

Leo

Work will be the main theme that will make the zodiac lions a week full of opportunities. According to the fortune teller’s horoscope, these people will be able to start over and the Sun will guide them to success.

Virgo

It will be a week in which learning in any field is the protagonist and path of life. Mhoni Seer says that people with the sign of Virgo will give more value to each of the things they have and hope to achieve, They will also understand that every problem has a solution no matter how difficult it is.

Pound

At this beginning of the week praise smiles at Libra. For Cuban astrology, it is time to follow the intuition that she feels in order to materialize dreams. On the other hand, in social relationships, a trip with friends or family is approaching where there will be a good coexistence.

scorpio

This week and, in general terms, the month of June will be decisive for the life of Scorpio. Taking into account the predictions of the seer, there will be a personal maturity for this sign. However, this could be due to a betrayal, so it is best to be attentive to any action of those with whom she shares.

Sagittarius

If Sagittarius has something in mind, they achieve it, but the connoisseur on the subject advises not to comment on their ideals to anyone, because not everyone likes to see progress. On the other hand, he will do study paperwork and in love “it is better not to understand it but only to feel it”.

Capricorn

It is time to mature and see life with a little more responsibility, this because partying and having fun is not the solution to personal problems. Consequently, if Capricorn does not stop, his studies are the ones that will be primarily affected, according to Mhoni Vidente.

Aquarium

A trip is approaching that has to do with work matters, but he also takes advantage of it to take a short vacation. Regarding love affairs, the decisions you plan to make should be done calmly, without pressure, so that you don’t regret it later.

Pisces

According to the astrology horoscope, Pisces is changing in the workplace, so you should focus on it and not torment yourself with negative thoughts. On the other hand, you miss the love of family and it is best to contact or see your loved ones as soon as possible. In love, a new person arrives or if you already have one, there will be formality.