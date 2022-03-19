Weekly report anticovid vaccines March 18, 2022 – REGION PRESSURE

ASL BARI

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign has reached a total of 3 million and 12,509 administrations, divided into 1 million and 121,539 first doses, 1 million and 82,619 second and 806,910 third doses, plus approximately 1,400 fourth doses intended for particularly vulnerable people.

The levels of vaccination coverage are consolidated both for the over 12 group (94% with first dose and double dose) and for the larger group of over 5, attested at 92% on both parameters.

Growth margins are recorded for the “booster” doses, for which there is a satisfactory flow of vaccinations in parallel with the maturation of the 4-month period from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle. 87.5% of residents aged 12 years or older, about 788 thousand people, received the third dose, especially among the over 80 (97%), 70-79 year olds (94.5%), 60 -69 (94.3%) and 50-59 (92.1). Under the age of 50, on the other hand, 80.3% of residents of Bari and its province are vaccinated with three doses.

Significant participation in the vaccination of young people. Almost 80% of the population aged 5 to 19 received the first dose, 76% also the second. Among the youngest, 5-11 year olds, 57% are vaccinated with one dose and 51% have completed the vaccination schedule. Even better results in adolescents, from 12 to 19 years: 96% received one dose, 95% two and 67.4 also the “booster”.

ASL BAT

In the BAT province, 89 per cent of the population over 5 years old received the first dose of the vaccine (330,614 citizens) while 318,744, equal to 86 per cent of those eligible, also received the second dose. 62 percent of the population also received the third dose: the percentage is equivalent to 228,155 citizens.

In the 5-11 age group, 51 percent of the population, equal to 12,861 children, began the vaccination cycle, while 43 percent, equivalent to 10,928 children, completed it with the second dose.

In total, 877,513 doses are administered.

In the BAT province, the age groups that have obtained the highest percentage of third doses are those over 90 years old and 80-89 with 89%. This is followed by 70-79 years with 86%, 60-69 with 80%, 50-59 with 71%, 40-49 with 61%, 30-39 with 56%, 20-29 with 55 %. The 12-19 age group closes with 46%.

ASL BRINDISI

Up to now, a total of 924,390 doses of the anti Covid vaccine have been administered in the Brindisi local health authority.

In particular, the first doses administered are 341,932; second doses 330,602; the third doses 251.658. The fourth doses administered in the province of Brindisi are about 200.

ASL FOGGIA

Since the start of the anti COVID vaccination campaign, 1,363,445 doses have been administered in the province of Foggia, of which over 4,000 in the last week.

294,812 doses are administered by general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice, 10,952 at partner pharmacies. The remainder, at the hubs and vaccination points of the area.

They received the third dose: 22.8% in the 12-19 age group; 32.2% in the 20-29 age group; 31.4% in the 30-39 range; 33.9% in the 40-49 range; 41.7% in the 50-59 range; 43.8% in the 60-69 range; 46.7% in the 70-79 range; 53% in the over 80 group. In all, 345,795 third doses were administered.

To date, 135 doses of Novavax vaccine have been administered.

ASL LECCE

At 1,777,395 doses of vaccine administered so far to citizens residing in the province of Lecce, of which 649,139 first doses, 634,580 second doses, 21,336 single doses, 472,340 third doses.

ASL Lecce has defined a reorganization of the population vaccination points which foresees changes starting from next March 19th. The Martano PVP will carry out its last day of activity on 19 March, the Pvp of Gallipoli and the Zappalà Barracks on 26 March, the Pvp of Campi Salentina and Nardò on 31 March.

Following the closure of the Zappalà Barracks, the Pvp Museo Castromediano in Lecce will operate at full capacity from 28 March with timetables:

Monday to Friday from 08:30 to 13:30 and from 15:00 to 18:30; Saturday from 08:30 to 13:30.

The activity of the PVP of Gagliano del Capo will continue regularly in the territorial assistance Presidium, Via San Vincenzo, 5 (former hospital), with timetables:

Monday to Friday from 08:30 to 13:30 and from 15:00 to 17:30; Saturday from 08:30 to 13:30.

Access to vaccination continues to be free for the first, second and third doses. For pediatric vaccinations (5-11 years old) it is necessary to contact the pediatrician of free choice who will agree on the vaccination with the local Sisp.

Until the changes indicated, the PVPs follow the timetable:

https://www.sanita.puglia.it/web/asl-lecce/ archive-news_det/-/journal_content/56/25176/organization-punti-vaccinali-dal-1-marzo

ASL TARANTO

In the Asl Taranto, in the last week the anti-Covid vaccination campaign recorded a total of 2,983 administered doses. Compared to this total, there are 139 first doses (of which 30 are pediatric); 782 second doses (of which 140 pediatric); 1,972 recalls and 90 fourth doses administered to very fragile patients.

With regard to territorial distribution, 1,078 were administered at the Navy Arsenal in the vaccination hubs of Taranto and its province; 238 doses to Ginosa; 200 doses in Grottaglie; 197 doses in Manduria; 185 doses in Martina Franca; 331 doses in Massafra. General practitioners and pediatricians of free choice administered 227 doses in their clinics and 20 doses at home. 54 doses in hospitals, 7 doses in other health facilities and 446 doses in authorized pharmacies.