WeiboLeaks – Fight club and Chinese final: cinematic memory in Xi’s internet

Alternative finale in China for David Fincher’s cult film. Western media scream censorship. Chinese users are divided between those who do not understand the gesture and those who are concerned about the future of cinematic memory in the internet with harmonized content by Xi Jinping.

First rule of Fight Club: don’t talk about the Fight Club finale. Or at least not without having restored order and safety before the credits. More than twenty years after its release, David Fincher’s cult film starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt is back in the spotlight after appearing in the catalog of the Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video in an edited version, without the subversive ending of the original. A variation that was not appreciated by Chinese fans and that sparked an online debate on cinematographic manipulation and the future of collective memory in the digital space of the People’s Republic.

Anarchist. Anti establishment. The ending of the film based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk sees the protagonist kill his imaginary alter ego Tyler Durden, and then silently watch, hand in hand with lover Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter), an exploding array of skyscrapers. The Project Mayhem was started. The failure of capitalism and the consumer society left room for revolution. Where is my mind of Pixies in the background.

In the Chinese finale, however, no bombs and revolution cut short in the bud. After the killing of Tyler Durden, a black screen and a message: “Thanks to the clues provided by Tyler, police he promptly understood the plan and arrested all the criminals, managing to prevent the bomb from exploding ”. In the Chinese reinterpretation, order is restored and the authorities prevail over the delinquents. “After the trial, Tyler was sent to an asylum where he received psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012 ”, concludes the text at the end.

Confused and baffled, Chinese spectators vented on the web and in recent days the hashtag # FightClub (boji julebu, 搏击 俱 乐) has reached 106 thousand views on Weibo. What troubled users was not only the abrupt cut of the film, which is 12 minutes shorter than the original, but the radical alteration of the plot and the botched attempt to propose an alternative ending. “I am speechless”Says one user. “There is no point in watching this movie without that scene,” echoes another. In addition to those who were sorry considering the original conclusion of the film more “meaningful” and “romantic” in its composition, there are those who pointed the finger at Tencent declaring that “no one wants to pay to see a classic that has been ruined. in this way”.

A classic that, as often happens in China, has never been officially distributed in the theaters of the PRC, but which has nevertheless reached the screens of millions of Chinese through pirated copies. The film had only aired twice, at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2006 and 2017. Today, on Douban, Fight Club has an average score of 9/10 and counts 740 thousand reviews. It is therefore no surprise that Chinese millennials who grew up on cracked bread and CDs reacted with such fervor. But not everyone shared this indignation. There have been many comments on Weibo that have expressed disinterest in the final cut alternative and who have shown a general contempt for Western films, considered “in bad taste” and “not

necessary ”for the Chinese film market, which is now increasingly devoted to local production. “In five years we will only see Chinese films, we will not talk about these things,” comments one user. “Foreign directors will not be admitted to China in the future,” agrees a second.

The decision to change the scene has not for the moment been traced back to any government body, nor to the streaming platform. According to sources consulted by Vice however, the already altered film would be sold to Tencent Pacific Audio & Video Corporation. A company owned by the government and therefore inclined to offer products in line with “socialist content” and the dissemination of “positive energy”Online professed by President Xi Jinping as part of the digital rectification campaign.

This time around, however, manufacturers and platforms may have pulled too hard. Internet users of the PRC are accustomed to the strategic editing of films and TV series from abroad, as well as to the control and removal of online content. Just two days ago, for example, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced the customary annual cleaning of the internet in view of the Chinese New Year (and the Beijing Winter Olympics) to create a “harmonious and festive” digital environment. Censorship is not a foreign concept to Chinese netizens. What irritated users was the reinterpretation of the ending, combined with the concern that younger users will not be able to get to know the original version. Or worse, they don’t care at all. “When a film or an art form is cut or the ending is modified, it is no longer art, but it is reduced to a carapace in which a certain system of values ​​is forcibly inserted”, writes one user. “Cultural pride and the politically correct they ruined everything. I have run out of strength, but I find it a shame ”, continues another comment. Along with those who are indignant, there is also a lot of confusion. “I don’t understand,” reads the most widely read comment on Douban, “Shouldn’t the explosion symbolize the failure of American consumerism? And to indicate that capitalism devours people and makes them mad? Shouldn’t this prove our superiority? ”.

Among the most decisive comments, there are then those who speak of a real “correction of collective memory” and denounce the “death of literary and creative art”. A trend, that of the reinterpretation of cinematic memory, on which the most intense exchanges on Weibo have concentrated. “

What are you surprised at? ” writes one user, “One can safely alter information about a person on Baidu, let alone a movie. But the internet remains a parallel world and everyone has different memories ”. “It’s something we often see in our cinemas,” confirms another netizen, citing films like Lord of War And The wings of Freedom (the former sees an alternate ending with the arrest of the arms dealer played by Nicolas Cage, while the latter was censored following the controversy of Chinese fugitive Chen Guangcheng). “But the internet has memory,” he concludes. Not everyone agrees. Future generations, some point out, may only know the modified version of the film, cementing that reinterpretation of cinematic memory orchestrated at the table to honor the rhetoric of “digital civilization“By Xi. But as one of the most liked comments on the microblogging platform sums up well: “It is said that the internet has memory, that the internet does not forget, but if those around us point the finger and say that Andy di Shawshank Redemption was recaptured, which in Fight Club nothing exploded, that Nicolas Cage was arrested at the end of the film, our memory, does it really exist? ”.

While the Western media talk about “Beijing censorship” and on Twitter Edward Snowden launched the trend #ChinaEditChallenge to joke about what happened, the debate born around the ending of Fight Club on Chinese social networks it shows once again that users of the PRC internet are attentive to what transpires in their increasingly controlled digital sphere and are worried about the progressive reduction of this space of expression. The question remains whether the obsession of national security at all costs, even with regard to foreign films, and the massive online content rectification campaign will become a watershed between today’s users and future generations. Between those who remember that there is no Tyler Durden, and those who look for him in the asylum.