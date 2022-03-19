Weigh-in, time and where to see it: everything you need to know about ‘Escorpión’ Ruiz’s fight against Henry Lebrón

New York, USA.

Honduran boxer Josec ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz was ready for his junior lightweight fight against Puerto Rican Henry ‘Moncho’ Lebrón after completing the pre-fight weigh-in at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz appeared confident at the weigh-in event before the media on the stage where the contest will take place, the challenge was 131 pounds, the catracho scored 130.4 pounds on the scale, while his opponent Lebrón set at 130.6 pounds. “I am grateful to my work team, thank God I am very well, we have already won the first fight which is the weight and now to focus for tomorrow”, said Josec after the weigh-in. “We marked the weight very well, we had no problems,” he added.

He assured that physically he is “very well, right now I am going to eat well for tomorrow and be more than ready.” “I’m going to know what to eat, right now with pasta to recover, with whey to recover the body, not eating junk food, you have to be quite professional in that.” FACE TO FACE WITH YOUR RIVAL After the weigh-in, it was time for the confrontation and ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz commented that “when I’m in front of my rival, it makes me want to fight, see what he brings and show him what I know”. The Honduran also referred to his opponent: “I saw him quite sure of himself, looking at me waiting to see what I have. I think it will be a very interesting fight, the winner will be the public”.