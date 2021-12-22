Many are anxiously experiencing the arrival of the holiday season. One of the main concerns in this case is to ingest too many calories and to ruin or worsen your weight. But whether you are following a diet regimen or just trying to maintain your weight, it is not two days of cheating that makes a difference. However, if you want a little help to stay calm, here’s a hot drink that might help. We’ve already covered how to get bad cholesterol and triglycerides down with this heart health drink that’s almost comparable to statins. Today, however, we talk about how it is possible to keep weight and hunger attacks under control with this herbal tea that would help relieve fatigue and swelling. Let’s see the benefits of this delicious infusion together.

Weight and hunger attacks under control with this herbal tea that helps relieve fatigue and swelling

We are talking about a mix based on cinnamon and cloves. In fact, these two spices have benefits that should not be underestimated. The first, according to Humanitas, would be useful in the digestion process. But what not everyone knows is that it would also help keep hunger under control. For this reason, adding it to hot drinks could help avoid nervous hunger pangs and improve weight maintenance. In addition, it could also help against flatulence and digestive disorders.

Cloves, on the other hand, seem to have anti-inflammatory properties and would help to counteract the annoying phenomenon of abdominal swelling. In addition, this food could help fight fatigue, as it appears to have antidepressant properties.

The possible contraindications of this mix

But as we have already said that a remedy is natural or phytotherapeutic does not mean that it is totally risk-free. For example, cinnamon could cause problems for those taking NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). It also contains coumarin, a substance that if overused could cause kidney and liver problems. Cloves, on the other hand, could create problems in allergy sufferers. For this reason, before introducing any element into your diet, it is best to consult with your GP.

