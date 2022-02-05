Many times we find ourselves weighing a couple of extra pounds without even knowing why. Obviously we are not talking about overweight situations, but about times when we think we have made wise food choices and instead have undergone weight gain.

Often this can happen when we unknowingly swallow “empty” calories or when we prefer certain foods that are actually much more caloric than others. In fact, weight gain on the scale and abdominal swelling are phenomena that can be traced back to these everyday situations. Let’s see together what they are.

Examples of small daily choices

Let’s take a typical evening in a pizzeria as an example. Sometimes you order focaccia or a white pizza, thus thinking of bringing benefits to the line. Instead, both are much more energetic than their tomato-flavored counterpart. In fact, the surface of the pizza, before being put in the oven, must be moistened in some way.

In the first case it is sprinkled with oil, one of the most caloric condiments in existence, in the second it is sprinkled with passata. The caloric difference between these two elements could be huge.

Considering 100 grams, they are in fact 900 calories against only 36. The same goes for pizzas based on cheese alone. If the red base is not present, the quantities will be greater and will certainly exceed. To orient yourself, here are the three pizzas with the least calories.

Weight gain on the scale and bloating could be due to these foods being false friends

So it is the case of measuring the oil that should not be consumed in doses higher than 4 teaspoons or 2 tablespoons a day. In fact, to give flavor there are many other lighter condiments of which we have already made a handy list.

The same goes for potatoes that many use for side dishes because they can be an excellent accompaniment to main courses, but being carbohydrates, it is not advisable to combine them with bread or pasta dishes. In their place it is better to bring vegetables to the table. They are good both cooked and raw, the important thing is that they are seasoned at the top with oil and lemon or with apple cider vinegar.

Same goes for fruit. In fact, when you are hungry it is better to consume a whole fruit, rich in volume and fiber, in order to satisfy ourselves. Instead, going for juices could leave us with a hole in the stomach. The same is also true for fruit juices which, however, are often also full of added sugars. As in the case of alcohol and soft drinks that would make you take in extra calories. However, these are not useful for our body and do not fill our stomach.

