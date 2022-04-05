Weight loss, standing 2 minutes every hour: how many calories you burn

Doctors just tell us that sit all daywhether it is for work reasons, because we study a lot or because on the contrary we like to lounge on the sofa, it’s not good at all for our health. The consequences generated by an excessively sedentary life are numerous and very serious: ours is primarily affected cardio-vascular system but a sedentary life often also leads to diabetes. Even not exercising at all leads to a risk of death twice as high as that caused by obesity …

With these premises, we also tell you that there are 600 kilocalories that we should burn every week to stay healthy. There is therefore no need for very long training sessions, half-day walks or whole hours spent lifting weights: even a minimal motor activity it can do us extremely good.

To say it is the team of researchers from the University of Utah whose study was published in the journal Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. The research examined 3,626 men and women who were equipped with a motion sensor: the participants were divided into different groups depending on how much movement they did during the day. Whether it was walking around the room or jogging every day. After 4 years it appeared that those who simply Yes they got up from the place for a couple of minutes every hour and took a stroll around the room they saw reduced the risk of premature death by 33% compared to those who did not even allow themselves those 120 seconds per hour to get up and stretch their legs.

But in terms of calories, how much do we burn just standing for a very short amount of time every hour? Standing allows you to burn 0.15 kcal / minute more than sitting down; multiplied by 6 hours, it makes 54 kcal consumed more per day; this energy consumption, if repeated for 365 years, translates into 2.5 kg less and 10 kg less if the healthy habit of getting up for two minutes every hour continues for 4 years.