weight of the download on PS5 and details on the pre-load – Nerd4.life

Through PlayStation Game Size we have the opportunity to find out the details on the pre-load the PS5 version of Battlefield 2042. The game file weighs 42,717 GB, without considering the updates. We also see the details on the pre-loading of the game.

As you can see for yourself in the PlayStation Game Size tweet below, the pre-load of the game will be available from 10 November 2021 for owners of the Gold or Ultimate version Battlefield 2042. These players will be able to start playing on November 12th.

Players who have purchased the Standard will be able to perform the pre-load Battlefield 2042 on November 17, 2021 and start playing two days later, which is November 19, 2021.

It is possible that the D1 patch of the Electronic Arts shooter is substantial, so being able to download the base game before activation is a considerable advantage for those who have not very fast connections and want to start playing Battlefield 2042 as soon as possible.

For the moment we have no other information on other versions of Battlefield 2042. However, we do know that the USA version of the game weighs a little less than the European one.

Finally, remember that Battlefield 2042 will not support 120 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at launch.