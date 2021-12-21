weight of the PS5 version and date of the preload discovered – Nerd4.life

We now have a way to discover new information on Horizon Forbidden West. Precisely, we discover the weight of the game in PS5 version and the preload date of the digital version purchased through PlayStation Store.

The information comes from PlayStation Game Size, which reported the following information dedicated to PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West:

Download weight: 96,350 GB (without the D1 patch)

Preload date: February 11, 2022

This item will be released on February 18, 2022

As you can see, this is a considerable weight, practically double the Elden Ring. However, the preload is available a week before the release, so even those with non-fast connections will be able to download the game in time for the D1. Obviously you will have to take into account the fact that, on the day of release, Horizon Forbidden West will receive a classic D1 patch of dimensions not known for now.

Aloy aiming his bow at a creature in Horizon Forbidden West

PlayStation Game Size also points out that some games, on the database, report a greater weight than the final one, sometimes even 20 GB higher. In any case, it seems certain that Horizon Forbidden West will weigh at least 70 GB.

Horizon Forbidden West will also be published on PS4, but for the moment we have no information on the weight of this version. We don’t think it’s overly different than the PS5 one.

The wait for Horizon Forbidden West is still long, but in the meantime we can admire new images that show the beautiful mechanical creatures at the center of the game.