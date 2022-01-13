weight of the PS5 version discovered, it is not at all light – Nerd4.life

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will weigh over 70GB at the D1 on PS5. The preload will also be available two days before the release date, set for March 15, 2022. Early access will be available from March 12, 2022 instead.

This information was shared by PlayStation Game Size. As reported, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been added to the database of the PlayStation Store. Even more precisely, the game will weigh on the PS5 71,505 GB, but without considering the D1 patch. Recall that this information is not always accurate down to the last MB, but it usually gives us an idea of ​​the order of magnitude of the game.

Beyond 70 GB that’s no small feat, even for a large game like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin seems to be. The 48 hours of preload of the digital version will be absolutely to be exploited, if you do not have a quick connection.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, we remind you, is an action RPG inspired by souls-like, developed by Team Ninja, who made Nioh and Nioh 2, with which this new game shares some playful and technical characteristics. The Square Enix adventure has been somewhat talked about in recent months, although not always for positive reasons.

To date, we have discovered many details about the game, such as how it ties into Final Fantasy 1.