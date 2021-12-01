weight of the single player campaign revealed, it is rather contained – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite prepares for its launch in full form, also revealing the weight and size of the Single player campaign, that is the other component in addition to the multiplayer already available, characterized by very small dimensions.

Download and install complete with Halo Infinite will therefore not require the management of absurd amounts of space on SSD and hard disk, apparently, at least according to what is reported by the official Xbox Game Pass app, on which the game is already available for pre-load in order to be ready to start once we reach 8 December 2021.

Based on the data on the app, the Halo Infinite Single Player Campaign requires 28 GB of download and free space on SSD for Xbox Series X | S and probably also for Xbox One.

The multiplayer section requires an additional 18 GB of space, for a total of approximately 46 GB of download and free space required for installation.

Considering that this is an open world game of considerable size, it is not a crazy amount of memory, on the contrary it appears quite content, compared to many other examples that are seen these days. The news comes particularly happy especially for Xbox Series S owners, who have to do with 500 GB of free space on the console’s SSD as a basic amount.

There will then be assessed any updates, which could arrive especially with regard to the multiplayer section, which at the moment is still in the beta phase and could therefore receive substantial additions at the time of the release of Halo Infinite in full version, but for the moment the amount of space required in the overall from the game is expected to be 46 GB on the Xbox Series X | S.

We also learned when the game reviews will arrive, while 343 Industries has changed the progression of the multiplayer by increasing the daily rewards for each match.