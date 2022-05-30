Weights and protein shakes: Natalie Portman’s strict diet to look muscular in Thor: Love and Thunder

The teaser finally arrived Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film about the superhero of Chris Hemsworth. And with it came some revelations. The most relevant? Natalie Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to embody a Jane Foster completely different from how she was last seen in Thor, a dark world or in Avengers: Endgame.

At the end of the preview, Portman can be seen for the first time looking like mighty thor (The Mighty Thor), a female version of Hemsworth’s Thor, and holding the mythical Mjolnir, the hammer that only a few can wield.

Portman is somewhat changed and her fans noticed. “Natalie Portman has bigger biceps than mine,” @PipeWilliams wrote on Twitter. “How amazing Natalie Portman looks as Mighty Thor please I’m hyperventilating,” she expressed @niicoalvarez13.



This is what Mighty Thor looks like in Thor: Loven and Thunder.

“Appreciative tweet for Natalie Portman’s arms in the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’” highlighted another user, while a fourth also acknowledged: “Ok, now I want Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor to hang me with those arms ”.

To look like he does in the teaser and in the rest of Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman underwent more than four months of arduous training with his trainer Naomi Pendergast. He did it before and during the filming of the movie.

“We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I had never done before. Of course, I had never aimed to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of agility work and also strength work.” Portman explained to Vanity Fair.



Jane and Thor together.

“It definitely helps you get into character, and it definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life,” the 40-year-old actress added. years.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters in July 2022. Its main attractions will be the return of the director-actor duo made up of Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth and, obviously, Portman’s return to one of his most popular characters.

Not many details of the plot are known, but everything indicates that it will follow the same line of comedy and action as Thor: Ragnarok. What’s more, Waititi stated that his new Thor movie would emphasize telling a good love story.

Who is Mighty Thor?

Mighty Thor is the superheroic version of Jane Foster, the astrophysicist and in love with Thor in the first two films of the superhero. How Foster comes to be Mighty in Thor: Love and Thunder is unknown, but it is known that the events seen in the film are loosely based on the comic book writer’s ideas. jason aron.



Natalie Portman holds up Mjolnir at Comic-Con.

Jane’s first time as Mighty Thor was actually in 1978, when the character was introduced in the comics. What if…? number 10. The What If…? are a series of Marvel comics that reimagine certain characters in completely different situations than they usually are.

Decades after Mighty Thor’s appearance in What If…?, Aron introduced him to the comics of Thor (volume 4 of issue 1) as a woman who could wield Mjolnir in the aftermath of the “Original Sin” event. She there she first lets herself be seen as a mysterious character, but then it is discovered that she is Foster.