“Weights? Monotonous. So I spread calisthenics”

National champion 2018 and 2019, finalist in Italia’s got talent and Tu si que vales, 201 thousand followers on Instagram: Gaggi Yatarov tells all the secrets of calisthenics

Rachele Scoditti





@

Enter some text

Beauty and strength. “Kalos” and “Sthenos”. These are the two Greek words that give life to the term Calisthenics. In fact, calisthenics is a sport through which practitioners aim for maximum physical efficiency combined with a balanced body shape. Gaggi Yatarov, 27, Russian but in Italy for more than 20 years, is the national champion of this sport. He has been practicing it for 10 years, after 10 years of artistic gymnastics, and he too managed to bring it to TV by participating and reaching the final in some television programs: Italia’s got talent in 2015 and Tu si que vales finalist in 2019 and 2021.

What relationship does it have with sport?

It’s mine hobby it’s mine Work. Before it was just a passion, then over time it also became a job, I decided to live on this.

And how was this passion born?

I broke a ligament in my knee while doing gymnastics. I met a guy who practiced this discipline and who directed me towards this sport. At that time calisthenics was not very well known, it was 2013. There was one small crew from MilanI joined them and over time I became more and more passionate so much that I continued even after I recovered with the leg, after the surgery.

How many times do you train during the week today?

Being a competitive athlete I train at least four or five times a week, for two and a half hours. Lately I have been training for more hours, because I have started a new discipline which is “arm wrestling”.

And how is a workout structured?

My workouts are very personalized, also based on how I feel. In moments when I feel very fit I perform more difficult exercises such as pushing and the next day, to compensate for the work, pulling exercises. Mainly I train shoulders and back. There are also athletes who then have to perform exercises such as weighted dips and squats and they need to train legs. I don’t train them because in the competition I mainly perform exercises a horizontal bodyand the legs are heavy.

What about its athletes?

Even with them, the work is always personalized. I teach lessons of personal training or alternatively stylus for them some cards. Before doing that, of course, I’m going to ask for theirs levelthey tell me everything from A to Z. Then they send me i video of theirs executions which I correct by consulting online.

Let’s talk about the races he won …

There are different types of competitions, I participate in “Skills battles” where you compete one on one. I’m national champion 2018 and 2019. In short, everyone has one minute to do what they can do, like exercises held for 1 or 2 seconds with a nice line. At the end there is a score, it is all very similar to artistic gymnastics. For example the human flag is worth 1.5 points, the one-armed handstand 2 points and so on. The goal is to get the highest score based on the execution and difficulty of the exercise.

Do you follow a specific diet?

No, but near the races I try to get rid of excess fluids. Those 2 or 3 kg. Also because I’m 1.78m tall and weigh 78kg. They are perhaps the heaviest in my industry. Athletes are usually around 1.75m tall by 60kg.

Have you ever been to the weight room?

No, I see it too monotonous. Besides, I like to lift myself, not the weights.

How do you try to spread the culture of calisthenics?

I propose equipment for this sport to municipal parks, in order to spread it and make it known more and more. So far some municipalities have accepted, like Albiolo And Seregno. I was sorry instead of the municipality of Milan he told me that he has no budget and that usually for these things he turns to private individuals. They accepted small cities, and Milan, which is the richest, isn’t it !? I hope the situation can change …