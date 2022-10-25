Weinstein used his power in Hollywood to abuse women, allegation claims

Harvey Weinstein used his power and influence in Hollywood to intimidate women who accuse him of rapethreatening to end their careers if confronted, the prosecution said Monday in a Los Angeles court.





The powerful producer took advantage of his size and position as “the king” of the movie industry to attack his victims in hotel rooms, the accusing party pointed out at the start of the trial in which Weinstein faces new sexual assault charges.





“They feared their careers would be destroyed if they reported what he had done,” District Attorney Paul Thompson said before a packed courtroom.





The producer of blockbusters such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Good Will Hunting” has been serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York since 2020, also for rape and sexual assault, a verdict that represented a major event for the #MeToo movement.









Weinstein faces 11 charges in this Los Angeles trial for alleged acts committed in Beverly Hills hotels between 2004 and 2013.





Thompson said jurors heard testimonies from eight women who allege being sexually assaulted by the producer, known as a career booster for figures like Quentin Tarantino, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow.





“Each of these women spoke independently, and they didn’t know each other,” he added.





Jurors will hear testimonies from these women, including how they begged Weinstein to stop. The women claim that Weinstein, now 70, ignored their pleas and raped them, forcing them to perform oral sex on him and watch him masturbate.





Thompson showed an image of the producer with former US first lady Hillary Clinton, claiming that the mogul had “power with presidential weight”.





The prosecutor reproduced statements by the plaintiffs, who describe Weinstein as “the most powerful person in the industry” as “the king”.





“A part of me was thinking about running away, but he’s a big guy,” one of the women told investigators. “He’s big, he’s overweight. He’s dominant.”

“I still wanted to work in Hollywood, so I was afraid to do anything about it,” commented another plaintiff.

“I was afraid that something would happen inside or outside the bedroom if I wasn’t kind, given her power in the industry,” said another of the accusers.





As is often the case with most victims of sexual assault, the women in the case are identified as “so-and-so” to remain anonymous. However, one of them has been publicly identified as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the current wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.





Nine men and three women





A jury made up of nine men and three women will decide the fate of Weinsten, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges.





If found guilty, the producer faces an additional sentence of more than 100 years in prison.





The sexual assault and harassment allegations against Weinstein became public in October 2017. His 2020 conviction in New York became a landmark in the #MeToo movement.





Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosanna Arquette, have accused him of harassment, sexual assault and rape. However, some of these alleged crimes would have been committed before 1977, so they would already be time-barred.





The former producer was also denounced in the UK court for alleged sexual assault dating back to 1996.





In addition, this new trial coincides with the premiere of the feature film “She Said”, presented last week at the New York Film Festival and which tells the investigations of two New York Times journalists about the powerful producer.





Before he fell out of favor, Weinstein was an imposing figure in Hollywood. Alongside his brother, he founded Miramax Films in 1979, which was sold to Disney in 1993.





His hits include 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” which won an Oscar for best picture. Over the decades, he has racked up more than 300 Academy Award nominations and won 81 statuettes with his productions.

See too

Literature

Reading stimulus profiles attract book fans on social networks

Mourning

‘Will & Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’ actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67