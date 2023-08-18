Sports

Weird photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn’s daughter that fans are suspicious of

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner20 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

celebrities

Fans reacted to how big the gap looked.

By Jonathan Hernandez

Gigi shares moments she spent with her daughter this summer
gigi hadidGigi shares moments she spent with her daughter this summer

gigi hadid Although she is a proud mother He never showed the face of his daughter KhaiTo protect your privacy, The model shared some pictures of his daughter and fans suspected the presence of the minor,

In a series of posts, Gigi showed some parts of Khai’s body and even full body (Without showing his face) However, the post grabbed everyone’s attention fanWho He couldn’t help but comment that Khai looks huge for his age,

,Is it already that big? her hair!,That baby’s too big, she’s just born, no,no mom, something big” And “How do I get the Ditch Eating Plan?There were some comments from fans that took her by surprise.

+ Photos of Khai that caught the attention of fans

Gigi Hadid and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter in September 2020, so despite how big she looks in the photos, The artist’s daughter will turn three in a few weeks,

Both Gigi and Zayn have expressed their concern about keeping their daughter’s identity private He has asked the paparazzi not to share pictures of Khai’s face.

(TagstoTranslate)Celebrities

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner20 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Karol G and Shakira create history with nominations for MTV Video Music Awards 2023

4 days ago

Pirates want to trade Reynolds for type Juan Soto

January 14, 2023

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner: kiss and hug at the concert that will confirm their relationship

2 days ago

What indiscipline does the president of Real España refer to in his harsh messages on Twitter?

January 4, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button