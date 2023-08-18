Weird photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn’s daughter that fans are suspicious of

gigi hadid Although she is a proud mother He never showed the face of his daughter KhaiTo protect your privacy, The model shared some pictures of his daughter and fans suspected the presence of the minor,

In a series of posts, Gigi showed some parts of Khai’s body and even full body (Without showing his face) However, the post grabbed everyone’s attention fanWho He couldn’t help but comment that Khai looks huge for his age,

,Is it already that big? her hair!,That baby’s too big, she’s just born, no,no mom, something big” And “How do I get the Ditch Eating Plan?There were some comments from fans that took her by surprise.

+ Photos of Khai that caught the attention of fans

Gigi Hadid and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter in September 2020, so despite how big she looks in the photos, The artist’s daughter will turn three in a few weeks,

Both Gigi and Zayn have expressed their concern about keeping their daughter’s identity private He has asked the paparazzi not to share pictures of Khai’s face.