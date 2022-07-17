NI haven’t seen Breaking Bad, or Better Call Saul, or Ozark. I know, I know, but as Joan Manuel says, the truth is not sad, what has no remedy.

Consistent with this background, and trying to observe from a safe distance, I avoided the waves that tried to drag me to look for her on the television; that abundant foam of comments and articles that Stranger things caused for six years made me convince myself that it was not worth my time. Also, enjoying horror was never my thing, I’m afraid of feeling fear, as well as the unease caused by the profusion of bloody slime, dark environments and repulsive monsters.

Six years for what? Well, to marathon the series when the fourth season premiered and accept that current that dragged me, without haste and without pause. I felt what García Lorca calls “the agony of the unsatisfied soul” and I steeled myself; this time my curiosity was more than awe and I threw myself into Weird Things for three weeks, procrastinating on my movie list and inflicting heartache on myself. Today I enthusiastically await the final season and in the meantime I will break down some keys to the success of this perfect chemistry of melancholy and suspense.

Children saving humanity. They are not the usual boys, the protagonists are those weirdos that we fill with nicknames like nerds, chalpiris, waskiris, gays, geeks, loosers, fat, ugly and many more. I mean, those guys we judge before we meet. Among adults, the antiheroes are the indifferent, alcoholic policeman, the science teacher who no one takes seriously, and the divorced mother who does what she can with a low-paying job and no alimony, but who has a reputation for being “crazy.” . In other words, the outcasts of the people.

In this framework, the Duffer brothers develop their skein of characters with impeccable naturalness and without clichés, especially with the heroines, who delight in each episode due to their intelligence and enormous obstinacy.

Nostalgia is a good seller. Someone told me that Stranger things is a love letter to the 80s and yes, the references to iconic works and creators who marked milestones in cinema and music go deep. It is exciting to remember scenes from ET, Alien, Ghostbusters and Poltergeist, or recognize objects such as the He-Man doll, the walkman and even the shampoo of the famous Farrah Fawcett.

Rare Things touches the most sensitive fibers of music lovers. The praise of music and the vindication of heavy rock are fascinating. How many of my generation were told that metalheads were satanic and that their songs were evil-inducing? In Stranger Things music is the antidote to evil, from the memorable scene with Metallica’s Master of Puppets, through Peter Gabriel, The Clash, Motley Crue and The Police to the magic of Kate Bush in rescuing Max. Pure poetry.

The neighborhood troop. Along with the suspense that seems to ground the entire story, there is an underlying tribute to the friendships that are forged in that almost always complicated stage of life called adolescence. For something Stephen King follows the series and abounds in praise; There are several nods to the memorable movie Stand by Me, about a group of childhood friends, inspired by one of his books.

The series resembles an adventure magazine, which we read on paper and exchanged at the used book store. It is a tribute to fantasy, imagination and the ability to create supernatural odysseys with some chips and a board on the table, to the joy of riding a bike with friends and vibrating with the music of a recently recorded cassette.

Stranger things is perhaps a longing, a sigh for lost treasures and where the dark and the mysterious are skilfully created pieces that manage to sustain the other factors; a pretext that after a few chapters is perceived as such, as a subterfuge to weave the ties and complicity of that troop of adorable boys, although somewhat apart from the conventional.

These keys that captivate, because we identify with them and are like a journey between friends towards maturity, are found in beautiful films starring children and adolescents, whose characters, with no superpower other than their loyalty and with no more strength than their unswerving friendship, They are true heroes.

Count on me (Rob Reiner, USA, 1986). Based on the book The Body by Stephen King and nominated for an Oscar and two Golden Globes, it is an adventure-thriller film about a group of friends who go out in search of the body of a recently disappeared young man from the town. The music is beautiful and the story unforgettable. (DVD, iTunes)

On wheels (Mauro D’Addio, Brazil, 2017). Lucas dreamed of being a soccer player, but he is in a wheelchair. Laís helps her mother by selling breakfast at a truck stop in the small town where they live. Together they embark on a journey to find Laís’ father, during which they will make more discoveries than they imagine. inspiring. (Prime Video)

The night of the nerds (Olivia Wilde, USA, 2019). Amy and Molly are two friends who only have each other. All their school life they have tried their best to excel academically, without socializing with their peers. The night before their graduation they decide to go out partying, not suspecting that the evening will bring them many surprises. Endearing, with a great soundtrack. (DVD, Google Play, ITunes)

The girls (Pilar Palomero, Spain, 2020). Famous film for Bolivia, thanks to the sublime photography of Daniela Cajías, who won a Goya award for this work. It recounts the experiences of Celia, a girl in a convent school, where Brisa arrives, the new classmate with whom she befriends and begins her transition to adolescence, making a series of discoveries about her mother and her roots along the way. .