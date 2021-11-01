Weird West, tried – Nerd4.life

We tried Weird West, the new game created by the new team of Raphael Colantonio, one of the brightest minds behind Arkane Studios

Developing triple A games can be really stressful: years of sacrifices dedicated to solving continuous problems and managing hundreds of talents, which often do not even represent a guarantee of success in a market that is now competitive at monstrous levels. For heaven’s sake, not all the projects in circulation are so overwhelming, but the fact that the zenith of videogame development frequently corresponds to a long list of work traumas is demonstrated by the many “illustrious returns” to the magical world of independent software houses, where – if nothing else – you don’t have to deal with production machines that are so huge that they are almost impossible to control. Among these luminaries escaped from the hell of blockbusters there is also Raphael Colantonio: he is one of the original founders of Arkane who, after setting up the Texas branch of the house and contributing to the development of the remarkable (but often misinterpreted) Prey, has decided to take a step back, leave the team himself created and found a small house made up of about twenty veteran developers named Wolfeye. The good Raphael, however, is not a person with a contained ego and even in this new adventure he wanted to dedicate himself to a title that represents the exact opposite of “easy” production. His name is Weird West, Wolfeye themselves have called him “a immersive sim with a view from above “and we – after following it for a long time – finally got to test it directly. Let’s find out everything we have discovered in this tried by Weird West.

Narrative: one brand, many lives Weird West: Hideous and dangerous creatures lurk in the wilds Given the “genre” to which it belongs, Weird West is clearly a title that focuses on gameplay and interactivity, but it would be wrong to underestimate its narrative element, given that the development team has worked hard on both the game world than to the plot on which the main campaign is based. The universe of Weird West is, in fact, a mystical / fantasy reworking of the old west, where cowboys and revolvers coexist quite naturally with magic and creatures taken from horror and mythology. It is, on the whole, a rather successful mix, which also allowed Colantonio to shape a narrative based on four different characters, all united by the mysterious figure of the “branded“. You, in fact, do not properly interpret this group of very particular protagonists, but an unknown individual who lives (or relives, it is not clear), their existences through an obscure witchcraft ritual. Weird West: If things get tough, blow it all up The reasons for the ceremony that led you to become a sort of intermediary for multiple possessions, of course, are not known, yet the theme of the brand often reappears during the campaign and justifies with a certain intelligence the absolute freedom of action left to the player in the game. approach to adventure. In fact, it is not necessary that your behavior corresponds to the characterization of your alter ego of the moment: you are not really him and completely psychotic actions are paradoxically sensible given your real identity. Of course, at the moment it is difficult to evaluate the effects of meaningless gestures on the unfolding of the plot – also because the events of the various protagonists are connected and could heavily influence the ending – however the premise seemed rather brilliant, and the dark enigma to the Weird West base was able to capture us in a short time.

Gameplay: The gun is just the beginning Weird West: Stop everyone, this is a robbery There hero in whose shoes we played for this preview was Jane Bell, a bounty hunter to whom in the prologue a gang of notorious criminals kills her son and kidnaps her husband. It is not only Jane who is familiar with the Weapons in the game, however: all the available characters can use guns and rifles and their diversification is mainly linked to a series of active and passive skills which are unlocked in various ways. The former are powers related to the weapons used – such as charges for melee or the ability to empty a magazine with a series of fan rounds for the revolver – and are obtained by collecting talismans scattered throughout the various maps. The latter are less frequent (probably because they are permanent for all characters), enhance characteristics such as resistance, the damage of certain weapons and more, and are unlocked with golden cards usually hidden in some chest. The RPG elements outside these development branches are limited to the rarity of weapons and clothing, which obviously grow in power as the campaign progresses and the elimination of more formidable enemies. Interestingly, however, the presence of interpersonal relationships between the enemies, which can trigger revenge (and therefore additional random quests) if after a shooting some members of a gang survive and manage to escape. Overall, the development of the character is therefore quite basic, designed in all likelihood not to create too many worries for the player given the complexity of the mechanics. As mentioned before, in fact, Weird West is not a simple RPG with a top view and even less a twin stick shooter: it is a sort of curious immersive sim, with high environmental interactivity, elemental systems and a fair verticality of the maps. The game has a physics rather advanced, which allows you to throw objects and reposition them at will, distract enemies by exploiting the noise (yes, there are stealth mechanics, and they are often very useful to get rid of large groups of enemies without problems), or create improvised platforms by moving crates and barrels . The complexity of the others belonging to this sub-genre has not been reached in general, but the options for approach to action are many and we have facilitated not a few shootings with a well-placed explosive barrel, abusing poison, acid or dynamite, or exploiting other combinations of objects and elements to catch the enemy by surprise. There is a nice variety, which combined with primary and secondary quests with narrative crossroads and alternative solutions makes Weird West at times really hilarious; pity that at the moment Wolfeye’s work is still rather crude, and that his bug and its limitations have partially affected our enjoyment. In fact, when you advance normally, everything works decently, however when you try to create something really elaborate the imperfections of the physics engine have the unpleasant tendency to get in the way, with unwanted effects or unusable platforms. L’artificial intelligence weak does not help, and in a couple of cases forced us to restart some quests several times due to unwanted reactions from certain NPCs (with groups becoming aggressive for no reason during a neutral duel necessary to advance, for example). Weird West: Your inventory will fill up a lot as you advance Even the technical sector it doesn’t particularly shine for the quality of the three-dimensional models and animations, but the team has, if nothing else, got the mood right, given that the Weird West universe is disturbing and enigmatic enough. Yes, in a nutshell, there is a lot of finishing work to be done, for a game that still appears to have much more potential than most indies out there. Let’s just hope that Colantonio and his team don’t sin too much of hubris and manage to bring home a solid result.

Weird West is certainly not a particularly refined title at the moment, but Colantonio’s experience and his ambitions were already more than evident even just playing a few hours. It is an ambitious title, which features mechanics in general that are more elaborate and difficult to manage than most of the indies in circulation and is supported by an exceptional narrative that could surprise. The potential for a little gem is there, now hopefully the team will tweak the systems and AI properly, and the game gets to homes as it deserves.