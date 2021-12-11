Weird West will be released on Xbox Game Pass on day one – Nerd4.life

Weird West will come out directly on Xbox Game Pass to the day one, the WolfEye Studios team reported through a tweet on their official account, with the arrival of the game in the catalog of the Microsoft subscription service which will therefore take place directly on the launch day.

We saw last month that Weird West was pushed back to 2022, with the new release date set forJanuary 11, 2022, and now we also have confirmation that, on that day, the game will be available directly on the Xbox Game Pass, therefore downloadable and freely accessible by subscribers to the service. The title in question, in case you have not followed the question, is a particular RPG that recalls some characteristics of Divinity but places everything within a western context, however with a somewhat different meaning than usual.

Published by Devolver Games and announced in 2019 by one of the authors of Dishonored and Prey, Raphael Colantonio, founder of WolfEye after his release from Arkane, the game was also recently analyzed with a new tried published on these pages.

Weird West combines elements fantasy with the typical setting of the western, featuring fights against supernatural creatures and a cast of characters each with a rather deep characterization. From the point of view of the gameplay, the structure is that of the RPG but obviously with an intense use of firearms, in a mixed combat system.