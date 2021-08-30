Weiss Crypto Ratings criticizes the Cardano-Coinfirm collaboration

Cardano (ADA / USD), which has recently found itself in the spotlight due to price growth, the launch of advanced upgrades and the imminent introduction of smart contracts, has also come under some criticism recently. One of these came from Weiss Crypto Ratings, a well-known analysis agency, which criticized the Cardano Foundation after the announcement of a partnership with Coinfirm.

Now, Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson has responded to the criticism in the form of a short video.

What happened?

As mentioned, the Cardano Foundation recently partnered with a well-known AML data provider, Coinfirm. The goal of the partnership was to ensure and advance ADA’s FATF compliance, where Coinfirm will provide AML and CFT data to ensure that Cardano and its currency are fully compliant with the Financial Action Task Force regulations.

However, Weiss Crypto criticized Cardano for this, calling it an overall wrong move. Not only that, but he added that the choice was very disappointing, as this move will push the project to “choke to death”. As it turns out, Weiss Crypto Ratings believes the regulations are extremely excessive and will break Cardano in no time. Furthermore, he predicts that the move will make the Cardano blockchain prone to censorship, manipulation and that it will be heavily politicized.

If Cardano really becomes such a project, it wouldn’t make sense to use it, as Diem and Facebook’s CBDC would be the same, but they work much better, the Tweet says. Weiss Crypto Ratings added that the financial elite, or “finance priests” as he dubbed them, will never accept the cryptocurrency industry in its true decentralized form. As such, playing by their rules will only guarantee the death of the project.

After a while, Charles Hoskinson himself has dealt with these concerns. He said partnerships like the one with Coinfirm will provide clarity, business, and technical requirements to the blockchain company. Ultimately, he believes this will make software better for everyone, everywhere. But most importantly, it will ensure that Cardano sees greater adoption in both regulated and unregulated sectors around the world.