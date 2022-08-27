Wejdene would have plagiarized Rihanna, Internet users are unleashed against her

Accused of being inspired by Rihanna, Wejdene strongly criticized!

This week Wejdene has again drawn the wrath of Internet users with the announcement of the release of her latest clip Calle in collaboration with rapper Beendo Z signed on the same label as the singer, Guette Music. The Twittos have accused the interpreter of the tube Coco of plagiarism following the posting of the first images of the clip before its official release this Friday.

Very popular on social networks with millions of fans, Wejdene just presented a few days ago his new single Calle produced by Seny Silva & Maximilien Silva. This piece is the first connection between Beendo Z and the 18-year-old singer, the two artists increased the pressure before the clip was released with a trailer relayed on the networks which sparked many comments from Internet users.

The similarity does not pass with the interns!

As with the single Re released a month ago, which internet users noted a certain similarity with Aya Nakamura’s Bobo clip shot in Cape Verde, Wejdene is still subject to criticism on the making of his latest clip. Internet users have found several similarities between Calle’s visual and Rihanna’s Man Down clip released in 2011, which has more than 870 million views on Youtube. “She can copy the clip she will never have the career or the talent of Riri”, “Rihanna she said yes? “, “Wejdene is the Wish version of Rihanna in fact”, “There is no need to do that, even Aya did not dare”, “She copied Man Down from Rihanna or I dream lol”, “Wejdene sui trying to impersonate Rihanna on her new sound” or “Rihanna better watch out… #wejdene” can we discover in the tweets in reaction to the video.

Often targeted on the networks, Wejdene who drove Karim Benzema crazy with his title Anissa did not respond to the messages of his detractors and welcomed the success of the visual which has accumulated more than 400,000 views in less than 24 hours for its launch on Youtube, the clip also entered the Top Trends on the video hosting platform.

She copied Rihanna’s Man Down or I dream mdrrrr https://t.co/ZacuIWCZZo — شمس (@Gold_D_Roger___) August 24, 2022

Rihanna she said yes? https://t.co/jeLqv1V0BI — 29.8 (@tzi_ttl) August 25, 2022

Wejdene sui tries to impersonate Rihanna on his new sound pic.twitter.com/iHE8XG9LTx — Ben🧪 (@bennocap) August 25, 2022

I would tell my kids that Rihanna was inspired by wejdene https://t.co/JLDBcpqKWU — Malz 🇨🇳 (@mec2summerhouse) August 25, 2022