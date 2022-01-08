Sports

“Welcom Alex”. SSC Napoli press release on Tuanzebe’s arrival from Manchester United

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Welcom Alex. SSC Napoli press release on Tuanzebe's arrival from Manchester United

Tuanzebe-Napoli, the club’s press release

Naples Football – “Welcom Alex”, writes SSC Napoli on Twitter in the midst of Lorenzo Insigne’s announcement at Toronto. The company reiterates the arrival of the defender from the Premier League:

SSC Napoli announces that it has acquired Axel Tuanzebe’s sports performances from Manchester United with the loan formula until 30 June 2022.

– THE BOARD –

Axel Tuanzebe grew up in the Manchester United youth academy and made his Premier League debut with the Reds in the 2016/2017 season.

In the age of 2018 it was loaned to Aston Villa. Then the return to Manchester for 2 seasons, until the new loan with the Gunners in 2021.

Tuanzebe has 28 Premier League appearances and is Aston Villa’s youngest defender with at least nine appearances this season. Including the Premier League 2, Tuanzabe’s total appearances are 84.

The defender born in Congo and naturalized in England was also the English national team in the Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The court declared the bankruptcy of Catania football

2 weeks ago

Faniel, a Bassano third in the New York Marathon. Italy returns to the podium

November 7, 2021

Hamilton on pole in the Jeddah GP ahead of Bottas. Verstappen on the wall, is third. Ferrari, Leclerc is fourth- Corriere.it

December 5, 2021

Empoli-Fiorentina shock, journalist harassed on live TV

November 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button