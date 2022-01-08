“Welcom Alex”. SSC Napoli press release on Tuanzebe’s arrival from Manchester United

Naples Football – “Welcom Alex”, writes SSC Napoli on Twitter in the midst of Lorenzo Insigne’s announcement at Toronto. The company reiterates the arrival of the defender from the Premier League:

SSC Napoli announces that it has acquired Axel Tuanzebe’s sports performances from Manchester United with the loan formula until 30 June 2022.

Axel Tuanzebe grew up in the Manchester United youth academy and made his Premier League debut with the Reds in the 2016/2017 season.

In the age of 2018 it was loaned to Aston Villa. Then the return to Manchester for 2 seasons, until the new loan with the Gunners in 2021.

Tuanzebe has 28 Premier League appearances and is Aston Villa’s youngest defender with at least nine appearances this season. Including the Premier League 2, Tuanzabe’s total appearances are 84.

The defender born in Congo and naturalized in England was also the English national team in the Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21.