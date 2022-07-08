Welcome aboard: She was like the double of Carina Zampini, but they confused her with Angelina Jolie

A participant arrived at the door of the ‘Similar’ from Welcome Aboard as Carina Zampini’s lookalike. However, the woman caused doubts and the members of the jury confused her with Angelina Jolie.

“Beware that the mouth…can…”, Barby Franco expressed while looking at the contestant carefully. “She has a very pretty mouth, very characteristic”, the model praised her. “Thank you!”the young woman replied.

So, the current partner of Fernando Burlando risked: “For me it is Angelina Jolie!”. “Angelina! It’s okay!”, Laurita Fernandez noted. “I’ve been told a few times” shared the participant with a big smile on her face.

She was noted as similar to Carina Zampini but they confused her with Angelina Jolie / photo: eltrecetv

“Are you?”, the driver wanted to know. However, the young woman shook her head without elaborating on it. “Can I give hints?”she asked, seconds later. “Let’s see… Are you Argentine?”Fernandez asked, intrigued. “Yes… host, actress”, added the participant.

In this way, Laurita was encouraged to bet on Karina Mazzocco. “You are close! You said the name but…the last name, no!” remarked the contestant, mischievous. “OH! Jelinek!”risked the cheerleader again.

“Karina….Carina Zampini”, added Hernán Drago without knowing that this was the correct answer. Instantly, the young woman pointed at the model and smiled at her so she would know that she was right.

Throughout the guessing process, the members of the jury, like the driver, associated her with Barby Franco, Silvia Süller and Thalia.

Welcome aboard: he was noted as similar to Guillermo Francella but they saw him just like Alberto Fernández

A participant who showed up at the door of the “Similar” Welcome aboard as a clone of Guillermo Francella was a big surprise when they saw him just like Alberto Fernández.

Upon arrival at the program, the man was received by Laurita Fernández and by the jurors who always help her to decipher which character the participants represent.

“Let’s see, who’s here, welcome. No, what great eyes you have! Now, when he gets close, they’re going to get a good look at him. Look who it is. Did you come for the trip to Europe? the driver asked him.

Then he went on to say: “Did you sign up or did they sign you up?”and there, the man answered: “My son, whose name is Alejandro, signed me up.”

“Are you Anibal Fernandez?” Laurita consulted him, but the participant denied that he was the famous person he was representing. Later, the driver added: “It came to me, there is something in his eyes, like Ricardo Darín”, and there the man said: “No, I’m not”.

Immediately afterwards, one of the jurors of the program continued to inquire: “Are you Alberto Fernandez?”. So, the man kept saying no. “Whoa, whoa, who is it? Are you Luis Brandoni?. However, the participant shook his head.

For his part, Hernán Drago commented: “It is that a bit of the clothing of the time is missing. Are you Sergeant Garcia?and at that moment, with much laughter, the man said no.

“I had the honor of working with you very recently. Are you William Francella?”, and with satisfaction the man finally answered in the affirmative, after giving a key clue.