Welcome back, ‘Sex Education’ | Rolling Stone Italy

“Believe it or not,” Dr. Milburn tells an acquaintance during season three of Sex Education, “I don’t think it’s all about sex.” An interesting statement from Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sexologist who is among the most open to the subject characters ever to appear on TV. And it’s also notable on the part of the series itself, which lived up to the title in the wonderful debut season before focusing more on relationship melodrama than hormonal issues in its disappointing second installment. But Jean’s comment doesn’t detract from the importance of sex, and the series doesn’t stray from the title theme. Jean herself is focused on other issues – we find her in the latter stages of her pregnancy as she tries to fix things with ex-boyfriend Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) – and the third season of Sex Education

manages to find a perfect balance between the emotional and sexual components of human relationships.

There’s a tremendous dignity to Anderson’s performance, which only makes Jean’s chronic flatulence more fun.The season opens with a pem pem montage. First of all we see our hero (and Jean’s son) Otis (Asa Butterfield) having fun in the car with a classmate. Following is a parade of couples of various ages, sizes, sexual identities and fetishes finding ways to satisfy their urges. Season 2 wasn’t exactly chaste – much of this year’s storyline, in fact, features new principal Hope (Jemima Kirke of

Girls

) committed to repairing the scandalous reputation of the Moordale Academy, aka “the school of sex” – but it is still reassuring to return to the sincere and “vulgar” territory where the series is at its best.

The first season focused mainly on Otis and rebellious Maeve (Emma Mackey), who ran a clandestine sex clinic to help their classmates deal with problems the teachers didn’t want to discuss. The idea of ​​the clinic gave structure and specificity to the show. Otis and Maeve spent much of season two walking away and shunning that commitment, and the emphasis was more on a series of misunderstandings, bad timing, and lies that kept keeping the two from understanding each other. Soap opera stuff, right up until the final moment when Maeve Isaac’s new friend (George Robinson) canceled a voice message in which Otis finally professed his love for Maeve.

We are talking about almost two years ago and, while the pandemic has delayed the production of the series (which obviously requires the extreme proximity of its actors), it also seems to have given the creator Laurie Nunn the time to recalibrate everything a bit. Season 3 still has a lot of breakups, quickies, and other relationship turmoil. And Otis for the most part stays out of the sex therapy business, fearing that he has hurt too many people in the past to still give anyone advice. But these new episodes manage to talk about sex often, taking advantage of what turned out to be a deep and versatile young ensemble to tackle the subject, even while Otis and Maeve have other problems.

Chinenye Ezeudu and Jemima Kirke. Photo: Sam Taylor / Netflix

Loading... Advertisements

The season lives up to that initial montage and continues to explore a variety of identities and experiences related to sex and gender. Jackson has a crush on Cal (Dua Saleh), a non-binary newcomer (and cleverly there’s not just Cal, so he doesn’t have to represent an entire community). Isaac has a spinal cord injury and uses a wheelchair, and a subplot explores what works and what doesn’t work for him sexually. Maeve’s best friend, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), who is still dealing with the emotional aftermath of an assault by a stranger last season, learns from Jean a lesson on vulva variety, while Otis’s best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and her boyfriend Adam (Connor Swindells) must understand their respective roles as their relationship deepens.

Kedar Williams-Stirling Dua Saleh and Chinenye Ezeudu. Photo: Sam Taylor / Netflix

while traveling to Nigeria for a family wedding and gives a taste of what it’s like to be gay in a more repressive environment. The two travel tales – one essentially silly, the other thoughtfully reserved – should have no reason to stay one after the other, yet they work together, thanks to a confident narrative attitude. Eric remains the best and most vivid character in the series, to the point that I have now abandoned my frustration that he was with Adam, who was introduced in the first season as a bully who teased Eric incessantly. Their stories this year, together and apart, work very well.

Connor Swindells. Photo: Sam Taylor / Netflix It would be nice to have Otis and Maeve more directly involved in what is happening at school, but their conflicts (which involve each other but also their families and love interests) are effective in their own right. Overall it’s a great return, which suggests that