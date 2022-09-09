Welcome Fall With These 3 Shades Of Red

The redhead will be one of the shades of hair of this fall season that is about to begin, according to testimonials from beauty professionals. It is estimated that 2% of the world’s population were born with hair of this color and if you are not a woman that integrates that percentage, you can go to dyes so that your hair is an enviable color. But before you do this work, you better know what the ideal shades will be.

A woman With the mane of this color, it will not only be beautiful, but it will also be less prone to graying. Although if gray hair does not interest us and we want to be fashionable, it will be better that we take advantage of these weeks to make a radical change in the mane. It is that when the leaves of the trees begin to wither and the cold takes over our home, what better than giving a touch of warmth to our head with different shades of red.

One of the options redhead The one that is gaining popularity in the female population is the strawberry blonde, as we have seen on celebrities of the stature of Megan Fox. And those who do not dare to wear such a daring tone can opt for a blonde with reddish undertones. The aforementioned coloring suits light skin especially well and for this to be perfect, a minimum line between blonde and copper must be guaranteed, thus obtaining the strawberry blonde.

The hair of the women who want to look for a red hue will be able to exhibit the classic bright orange. It is a color that seeks to create a brown where the reddish nuances stand out. The key is in these nuances, because although all faces can have red tones, the characteristics of each one will help the colorist to decide if it is convenient to opt for cooler tones, with a tendency to blue, or warmer, brighter and orange tones.

Photo: Pixabay

Lastly, a redhead that will serve us for any occasion is the coppery chestnut. It is a tone of hair striking woman and, at the same time, subtle. It is dark with warm reflections that can be done as a color bath, so that the tone will lose strength with washing.