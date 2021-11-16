Welcome Riccardo! The famous actor has become a dad: great news

Great news: The famous actor has finally become a dad, welcome Riccardo!

The famous actor of many fiction and films has become a dad for the second time, blue fig on the way! On Thursday 11 November, the second child arrived for the actor and his partner, who already had another child, born in the spring of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

The sweet announcement came via post Instagram from the new mother, partner of the well-known actor. The black and white shot shows only a piece of the little one, wrapped in the blankets of his crib. The mother accompanies the photo with a funny and very personal caption: “pulcinibus”, together with the emoticon of a chick emerging from an egg. The couple chose the name Riccardo for their second son, a name of Germanic origin which means “mighty” and “valiant”. A true warrior’s name for the little one of the house!

The famous actor became Riccardo’s father

The happy couple has just met their child Riccardo, the second to arrive in the family, as the actor and his partner are already parents of Lorenzo, born in 2020. Now Lorenzo has a new little brother and the couple is over the moon. It’s about the actor Alessio Boni and his partner Nina Verdelli. Boni is known to the general public for his roles in film productions, television dramas and even the theater.

Among his works, his participation in the film in 2010 stands out The Tourist, with American colleagues Angelina Jolie And Johnny Depp, where he plays the sergeant of theInterpol. Among his most recent works we find the Italian docu-drama On the roof of the world, where Boni plays the protagonist of the story, the mountaineer and explorer Walter Bonatti. Also in 2021 the film about the little girl’s life was released Yara Gambirasio, in the movie Yara. Alessio Boni in this production plays the role of Colonel Vitale.

The actor has been a steady couple since 2015 with his partner Nina Verdelli, 18 years younger than Boni. The two have two children but have no plans to get married right now. Nina Verdelli is a daughter of art. His father is the director of Seven, Gazzetta dello Sport And Vanity Fair, while Nina’s mom is the director of Modern Woman. Verdelli probably took a lot of inspiration from her parents, as she is a journalist too, and you can read her articles on Vanity Fair.

Many congratulations to the new parents on the arrival of their little Riccardo.