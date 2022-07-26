‘Welcome to Dubai’: Outrageous prices at the Santiago de Cuba Carnival

In a sarcastic publication, the researcher, cultural promoter and audiovisual producer Yasmany Castro Caballero compared prices of the Carnival of Santiago de Cuba, which is celebrated these days, with those of one of the flagship cities of the United Arab Emiratesalthough the Cuban case is far from high standard commerce, cities with skyscrapers and neatness.

Castro Caballero has recounted several “Passages of the Santiaguero Carnival”. In one of them, entitled “Welcome to Dubai Carnival”related the high prices he encountered.

“I was very excited walking down Céspedes Avenue, seeing how the city is gaining its charm. All very nice until I started looking at the prices. A beer, 250 pesos; the pork sandwich, 100 pesos; the pizza, 80 pesos“, he wrote on Facebook.

“Then, I first thought that, since there was everything, I was in Marianaobut how it was so expensive i knew i lived my dubai carnival experience. Because This is nothing like what a carnival was like for Santiago, where there were deals for everyone. From those who had the most possibilities to the least, “he lamented.

In another of his passages, he related that, in some stalls, “to drink you have to eat” and revealed the dialogue he heard between a consumer and a clerk.

“‘—How much is a bottle of dispensed beer worth? —120 pesos. —Give me one. —Have you not looked at the sign? You have to eat to drink. —But I’m already eaten and I just want my beer. —Sorry, but they are orders, here to drink you have to eat.’ The man turned his back on him and continued his walk, and I watched all this fighting from close by,” said Castro Caballero.

“That’s why I’m not going out to see anything, it’s abusive,” Vladimir Martínez Savón responded to the publications. For his part, Alfredo Durruty described this year’s Santiago Carnival as the “most expensive and abusive in the world” and added: “it is incredible what the workers are suffering, the atrocities of the prices“.

In the opinion of Odalis Benítez Cardona, “it is very sad that not even the sweets for the children are in acceptable prices” and recalled: “A few days ago the president said to confront people who had overpriced things. But this is more than public and the Government of Santiago does nothing.”

Other commentators used sarcasm based on the official propaganda slogans: “we are improving, because we always think of the people, ha, ha, ha”; “That is an achievement of the revolution”; “Let’s go for More!” or “This is pure dignity.”

Some Internet users also took advantage of the vein of the latest viral event in Cuba, in which two Cubans made ironic statements to state television about the situation in Marianao, Havana: “Marianao is delicious, Marianao is to enjoy, there is everything, food, water, there is current, everything. Nope turn off the lightwe have water 24 hours a day” and “they give us chicken“.

“In Marianao that doesn’t happen,” social network users wrote about the carnivals of Santiago. “That’s why you have to move to Marianao”; “Mariana awaits you”; “In Marianao everything is free! And they say that lions are friends of men. The municipal paradise! And they give chicken ‘quantity-quantity’. I can imagine their territorial carnivals!”

in 2019 the carnival of the city Santiago de Cuba was declared a Cultural Heritage of the Nation, in recognition of its importance as an “authentic popular tradition”, something that the comments of Santiago residents themselves question. The current edition runs until July 27.

According to Castro Caballero himself, “the celebration of the carnival of Santiago de Cuba has its origin in the patronal festival of Santiago Apóstol”which is celebrated on July 25 in Spain.

“Since the 17th century there are references in the archives of the festivals organized around the former Cathedral street, today Heredia, dedicated to the patron saint, who went out in procession through the streets of the city until 1962. This was the last year that it was held the procession of Santiago Apóstol”, he added.

On Monday, during the mass to celebrate the patron saint of Spain, the director heard “the legitimate claim of Father Rafael Angel López-Silvero to return to the streets of Santiago this day.”

“Without this celebration, the Santiago carnival would not exist or it would be otherwise. In addition to the fact that this action is also a form of recover a tradition that is part of the intangible heritage legacy of the city“, he concluded.