Welcome To Earth – Italiansubs Blog

Documentaries don’t normally get as much attention as TV series, but this time around Disney + he wanted to go big and called Will Smith to guide us to the most extreme places on planet Earth … Welcome To Earth!

PLOT AND INFORMATION

The plot is very simple: Will Smith it will lead us to the discovery of unknown and dangerous places on our planet. Will Smith the lead singer of Suicide Squad or Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air? Yes, really him! In fact, Smith immediately warns us that he has never done anything extreme in his life: he has never swam in a lake, never climbed a mountain, just slept once in a tent. We will then discover with him that these places are not dangerous but only very different from the places we are used to, and they are unique realities that have a lot to offer and tell if explored with respect, caution and above all in the company of experts.

The signed series Disney + And National Geographicproduced by Darren Aronofsky (The black Swan, Requiem for a dream) And Will Smithconsists of six episodes of about 40 minutes each, all already available from 8 December 2021 on Disney +.

IMPRESSIONS ON THE FIRST EPISODE

In the first episode Will Smith takes us to Mount Yasur, an active volcano on the island of Tanna in the state of Vanuatu, in the Pacific Ocean. Smith walks towards the mouth of the volcano with Erik Weihenmayer, a climber who hides a secret that will leave you speechless. There is waiting for them at the top Jeffrey Johnson, a volcanologist intent on studying Yasur’s sound, and the two will try to help him in his research. The theme of the episode is sound and its perception, and the adventures of the three alternate with spectacular explorations around the world, where other aspects of the main theme are explored. I immediately warn you that Smith does not participate in the other adventures and calmly tells us about them from a place more comfortable for him.

I don’t want to reveal the locations explored, but it was a nice surprise to find our beautiful Belluno Dolomites in the first episode and watch a scientist, led by an Italian explorer team, go into the mountains for almost 450 meters to record their sound.

The places are breathtaking and the photography is beautiful and well cared for: it feels more like watching a film than a documentary. Even the soundtrack of Danil Pemberton (The Chicago Trial 7, Enola Holmes) pushes a lot in that direction, recalling contemporary action films. Unfortunately, I have to admit that the spectacularization is sometimes beyond measure, and in the scenes with Will Smith the editing loses a little the “real” effect that is expected from a documentary.

I was very struck by the dimension of the narrative: the explanations are fascinating and accessible to all, thanks also to Smith’s humor and attitude. Adequate space is given to explore the human aspects of the adventures and the personal stories of the people involved. There are also many moments in which Will Smith, alone in a white room, speaks directly to the public, making him share in his wonder in living these new and particular experiences.

THE TRAILER

We conclude as always with the trailer:

If you are a fan of Will Smith you can’t miss this documentary miniseries, and even if you aren’t, I hope I convinced you to watch it; I personally can’t wait to start binge watching!

