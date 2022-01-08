Welcome to Earth: the Docu-series with Will Smith

As of December 8, Disney + has added a new title to its repertoire. We are talking about Welcome to Earth, a National Geographic docu-series starring Will Smith. The actor will dive into an incredible adventure, where he will explore the most absurd and wonderful corners of our planet.

Ari Hendel, as co-executive producer, he showed great enthusiasm for the project:

He is here to be with and like us, but obviously it is Will Smith, so it’s more fascinating, eloquent and fun

Also Jane Root couldn’t help but praise Will Smith for the way he approached this incredible journey:

He threw himself into this experience with extreme humility and open-mindedness towards the wonders of our world

From the depths of the Bahamas to the Yasur volcano

Welcome to Earth It is not a docu-series like all the others. The way in which it is structured, in fact, has the ability to distinguish it and transform it into a totally original product. THE Places visited They will test Will Smith and the team that will accompany him, both for the aroused wonder and for the difficulty of dealing with certain situations.

We know that, in an episode, the actor will drop into a submarine In the waters of the Bahamas. The long descent will take him to discover a submarine world incredible, characterized by bright creatures and impossible to see in other contexts. An episode will also be dedicated to Yasur volcano and the molten lava spheres emerging from its crater.

Furthermore, we must not forget the danger of the Icelandic glaciers and the fantastic fauna of the Mara river.

Where to see Welcome to Earth

The Docu-series is available fromDecember 8 On Disney +. The Six episodes They can be viewed free of charge from all subscribers, while other users, to access the content, will have to make a new inscription. The offer allows you to choose between an annual subscription, at a cost of 89.90 euros, and between one month, amounting to 8.99 euros.

Moreover, on the platform there will be many other films, TV series and Disney documentaries, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

